From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Philip Agbese, has the 10th House under the leadership of the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, would not be docile.

Agbese, who stated this, in a interview with journalists, on Wednesday, in Abuja, expressed optimism that the 10th House will make the country proud.

The lawmaker, who noted that the massive support for Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, during the speakership contest, is an indication that they are loved by all the members. He added that the leadership, in collaboration with the members will deliver on their campaign promises.

According to him, ” I don’t see a docile House, rather I see a House that will live up to its expectations; I see a House that will fulfill its mandate; I see a House that will deliver on the expectations of the Nigerian people.

“I also see a House that the international Community, for the first time in the history of our country, will be proud to say, yes indeed, in Nigeria there is a parliament.

“We want to deliver on our campaign promises to the electorate. The masses are waiting for us; the unemployed youths are eagerly asking what we have for them as a government.

“They are asking what the Parliament is doing concerning their yearnings and aspirations. It is time for governance. ”

Agbese commended President Bola Tinubu on the reforms his administration is championing across the various sectors of the economy. Nevertheless, he added that government must provide palliative for the citizens to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

“I agree with the removal of fuel subsidy. For us just to remove subsidy is not enough, we must provide palliative at one end and at another end we must ask questions what took all these monies in the last eight years.”