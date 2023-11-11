From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Spokesperson, House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has lauded the commitment of the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas to an open parliament, where members of the public will be aware of developments in the legislature.

Agbese, while speaking, with journalists, in Abuja, also commended the speaker for his commitment to the training of members of the House, as well as the staff, so as to build their capacity to function optimally. He noted that Abbas, as part of efforts to put the people first, has deepened the relationship between the House and the Executive arm government, so that both organs can work together in the overall interest of the citizens.

The lawmaker, who stated the Green chamber could not have asked for a better speaker, noted that Nigerians would have to take President Bola Tinubu for supporting Abbas to emerge as speaker of the 10th House.

According to him, “recommending His Excellency, RT. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas to be Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, is one of the greatest steps taken in the right direction by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and our great party, the APC.

“I wonder what any other candidate could have done better than what the Speaker is currently doing. His leadership qualities are of high values and his legislative prowess is legendary and second to none.

“If you get a copy of the legislative agenda for the 10th Assembly and peep into the quality policies and programmes formulated therein, you would appreciate why the 10th House started on a good footing.”

Agbese added that ‘The Speaker is committed to open NASS, where all and sundry would be abreast with the workings and happenings of the House in what we call citizens engagements. He is committed to providing quality trainings for Lawmakers, bureaucrats and even you covering the House as Journalists would be retrained on how well to report the Parliament.

“When we first came in, a lot of thoughts were going on the mind of the people as to how the 10th House would run, given the fact that majority of the lawmakers are freshers. But you can now attest to it that everybody speedily acclamatized and you can hardly find anyone making mistakes on the floor while debating on motions or Bills. They follow the rules steadily.

“We couldn’t have had it better under any leadership. Even the usual rancorous relationships that always characterise the executive-legislative existence has been abolished, as both the Lawmakers and Executive respect each others boundaries and are now working together for the betterment of Nigerians.

“With what I am seeing on ground and what to come in the coming months, Nigerians would definitely be grateful to President Tinubu for the gift of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas”.