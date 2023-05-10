From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A Coalition of Pro-Democracy Civil Society Groups in Nigeria, have described the recent All Progressive Congress (APC) National Working Committee’s (NWC) zoning and allocation of principal offices of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly as a rape of democracy.

The group said the zoning template released by the APC’s NWC was null and of no consequence, while urging the senators and members-elect to reject it and vote for parliamentary leaders that will be useful in attaining the promises they made to their electorates.

In a statement on Wednesday, its National President, Dauda Yakubu said the zoning template and the consequent naming of principal officers for the National Assembly before the parliament is proclaimed can therefore be best described as a coronation ceremony before the birth of the king, which is not allowed in a democracy.

Yakubu therefore, demanded that that the members and senators-elect be allowed the independence granted by the principles of separation of power to decide on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

According to him “The imposition of leaders is nothing but a coronation of some individuals who would not necessarily earn the acceptance of their colleagues, which implies that they also will not enjoy the acceptance of the constituents of their colleagues.

“We are aware that the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is a key factor in this ongoing rape of democracy. It is unbecoming that Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, who has been one of the greatest beneficiaries of our democracy, could be the one machinating to sabotage the institution that defines him in Nigerian politics. Had usurpers dictated the composition of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly he certainly would not occupy the position of the Speaker today and would consequently not have the clout to attempt imposing a leadership on the National Assembly.

“This move becomes even more abhorrent with the realization that Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila is on his way to becoming part of the executive in one form or the other. He has been tipped as a potential Chief-of-Staff to the incoming president, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. The implication of his coronating the leadership of the National Assembly while assuming an executive position is that he would erase the separation of powers between the executive and the legislature and creation of a rubber-stamp parliament.

“A rubber-stamp National Assembly is precisely what the country does not need currently bearing in mind the extent of reform-oriented legislation and oversight that is needed in the months and years ahead. Nigerians need a parliament that they can hold accountable and not one that answers to a kingmaker in the person of Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila.

“On this note, we call on men of good conscience within the APC and conscientious Nigerians including those in the opposition to rise up in defence of Nigeria’s democracy.”