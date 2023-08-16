From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said the 10th Assembly is committed to deploying technology and innovation to enhance transparency and public participation in its activities.

Kalu stated this, while giving a goodwill message at a National Dialogue convened by Civil Society Organization (CSO), OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, with the “Mainstreaming Open Parliament into the 10th Assembly Legislative Agenda, ” on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He stated that the National Assembly is conscious of the fact that in era of rapid

technological advancements, an open parliament must deploy digital tools to bridge the gap between citizens and their representatives.

The deputy speaker added that the House will adopt town hall meetings as part of measures to boost the open parliament initiative, nothing that an accessible and transparent parliament is the cornerstone of a virile democracy.

According to him, “The theme of this dialogue, “Mainstreaming Open Parliament into the 10th Assembly Legislative Agenda,” resonates deeply with the core values of participatory governance that we, the 10th Assembly, have pledged to uphold.

“Our commitment to align with the goals and ambitions of this dialogue is unwavering. As we deliberate on the critical intersections of transparency, civic participation, and public accountability, let me share with you some of the cogent plans that the 10th Assembly has in store to further these ideals.

“Firstly, we recognize that to achieve the lofty goals set by the Open Parliament Index (OPI), we must prioritize the standards of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), the Principles of

Parliamentary Openness, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) indicators for democratic parliaments. The adoption of these benchmarks underscores our determination to create a parliament that is not only accessible but also responsive to the needs and aspirations of our constituents.

“Secondly, the 10th Assembly is committed to embracing technology and innovation to enhance transparency and participation. We understand that in an era defined by rapid technological advancements, an open parliament must utilize digital tools to bridge the gap between citizens and their representatives.”

Earlier, the Executive Director, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, Oke Epia in his opening remark, explained that programme was organized as part of efforts to see a more open legislature.

Epia noted that the national dialogue, which was organized by

Parliamentary Monitoring Organizations (PMOs), on the aegies of Promoting Open Parliament for Upscaling Legislative Accountability (POPULA), is an avenue to generate ideas on how the parliament can be more open..

“We want to see the National Assembly open up to the citizens and open up to organized monitoring and evaluation process,” he stated.