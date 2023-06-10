From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Commander of Operation Zenda, a Joint Police Task Force under the Benue State Police Command, CSP. Justin Gberindyer, has called on the 10th Benue State House of Assembly, to make legislations that will bring improve digital policing and security of lives and property of citizens in the state.

Gberindyer made this call at the operatives office in Makurdi, on Thursday, when members Assembly members led by the Speaker, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh, including his deputy, Mrs Lamin Danladi, paid him a visit in appreciation for his efforts in aiding the state command in combating crime in the state.

The Chief Superintendent of Police who noted that the increasing globalization of criminality in forms of trans national crime, has engendered what we are facing in our localities today.

He also lamented that criminals coming from all parts of the world has made crime digitalized.

“So, I am seeking and craving your indulge that by the time you settle down to your legislative duties, make bills or legislations that will make Benue state security agencies digitalized in form of ICT.

“We have been seeking for tracking paraphernalia to enable us track criminal elements, geo- locate them for easy apprehension.

“We have been having a lot of hiccups with the GPS and GIS for combating crime. At least one should be able to tap his smart phones to know where the criminal elements are. You can geo locate them, so these equipment will improve our crime fighting capabilities,” he said.

Gberindyer further acknowledged the attacks on communities in the state especially Ado, Katsina Ala, Guma, Logo, Kwande, Gwer West and others places saying he is confident that the Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia led Government and the Hyacinth Dajoh led 10th State House of Assembly will work together to end the security challenges and to make life better for public safety and security in the state.

Earlier, the Speaker, Benue state House of Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh, appreciated the commander for the fatherly role he has been playing in his life and his efforts in fighting criminal elements in the state especially.

Dajoh who urged him and his men to keep up the good work pledged that the assembly will work hand in hand with security agencies in the state for the security of all citizens residents in the state.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Lamin Danladi, Said the operative has been doing their best under his leadership saying “but we are asking for more like Oliver Twist

She noted that her Constituency, Ado, has been facing crisis with the neighbouring communities who come in once in a while to attack them. “If there is any way you can help us to broker peace in my community, it will be appreciated. And the Ado people will not forget you.”

Similarly, Hon. Peter Ipusu of Katsina Ala state Constituency also appreciated the police for helping in securing Sankara axis of the state, urged them not to be distracted but to continue to do more for the state.

While he recalled that his constituents were attacked recently, Ipusu urged the police to redouble their efforts promising that his people will collaborate with the police by providing intelligence to enable the people be at peace and go back to their farms.