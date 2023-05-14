By Lukman Olabiyi

Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday sought for the support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his ambition to clinch the post of Senate President in the coming 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio, along some Senators, both incumbents and newly elected from various political parties; APC, PDP, LP, and NNPP representing the Support Group, a group in the Senate supporting the candidature of the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State, visited the Lagos State governor at the State House, Marina, to seek for his support.

Akpabio told Sanwo-Olu that 69 senators have signed to support his ambition, promising the number will soon rise to 86.

He said their visit to Lagos was to thank the governor for his support for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, adding that the 10th national assembly is made up of ‘men of integrity’ who ‘will not allow Nigeria to be bought.’

He commended the governor for his giant stride in Lagos, and promised that if he becomes the Senate President, the Senate will have cordial relationship with the executive.

“We would work with the next administration to ensure Lagos and Nigeria works. We would address youths’ restiveness. The senators have track records of performance,” he said.

Responding, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu said the 10th Assembly should be about purposeful leadership and should collaborate with the executive. He commended the senators for chosen Akpabio as their candidate

“I have no doubt you have chosen well. The 10th Assembly should surpass the successes of the 9th Assembly. When you succeed, the executive also will succeed. A lot will be expected of you because Nigerians will be looking out for you. You have found the real partner in Lagos State, ” he promised.

The Director-General of the Support Group, Senator Ali Ndume, said the idea of having a consensus candidate for the Senate President post is for the stability of Nigeria.

He said the President-elect Bola Tinubu convinced him and other aspirants to the position such as former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi (now Senator-elect) to step down for Akpabio in the interest of the stability of the House.

Ndume added that Tinubu advised them to secure the Support of the majority of members of the red chamber, and said within three days of Akpabio indicating interest in the seat, 61 Senators appended their signatures supporting him.

He appealed to governor Sanwo-Olu to support Akpabio’s ambition.

” We have lobbied some governors and we are here to seek your support too. I want to appeal for your support because we know once we have Lagos support, we already have the support of the whole South West,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President aspirant, Senator Barau Jibrin,said no government can succeed without a a strong national assembly, and urged the governor to support them.