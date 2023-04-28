From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A former member of the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly, Emeka Anohu has charged newly elected members of the House to ensure elect a speaker of their choice in the 10th assembly.

Anohu, in a statement, on Friday, said the lawmakers-elect must reject attempts by external forces to impose a speaker on them, in the interest of the parliament.

According to him, when a Speaker is freely chosen by the members, it come with the advantage of having a smooth running of the legislature, with decisions taken in the best interest of the Nigerian people.

The former lawmaker, who argued

the independence of the legislature can only be guaranteed if the leadership is elected by popular choice of members, charged lawmakers-elect not to be swayed by politics of deceit and propaganda.

Anohu, while appealing to powerful interests outside the parliament to allow the wish of the people prevail in the emergence of the leadership of 10th House, charged the lawmakers-elect to remain vigilant, ahead of the inauguration of the 10 assembly in June.