From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of Inter Party Advisory council in Osun State, Hon. Wale Adebayo has urged the National Assembly members from the state to key into the developmental plans of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and remain loyal to the ideals of the founding fathers of the state.

In a statement signed by Hon Adebayo and made available to Daily Sun, he described the lawmakers from the state as worthy ambassadors of the state.

“They should step up and play important roles in nation building. The three Senators from the state are men of proven character, competence and capacity,” he said.

Adebayo tasked them to work assiduously and diligently to ensure rapid transformation of their various senatorial districts.

” I am sure of their delivery of the much-desired dividends of democracy to our people to make life more meaningful to the electorates” he said.

He stated that other conscientious, hardworking and experienced personalities will hold sway at the House of Representative.

The lawmakers are Hon. Bamidele Salam, Hon Oluwole Oke, Hon. Akanbi Clement Ademola, Hon. Oladebo Lanre Omoleye, Hon. Mudasiru Lukman Alani, Hon. Taofeeq Abimbola Ajilesoro, Hon. Olusoji Abimbola Adetunji, Hon. Emmanuel Olusanya Omicron, and Hon. Morufu Adebayo Adewale.