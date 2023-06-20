Elects Ajayi as deputy speaker

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, reelected Olakunle Oluomo as the 10th Speaker of the House.

The House also elected Mrs Bolalnle Ajayi from Yewa South State Constituency as the deputy speaker.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun was, however, absent at the inauguration at the Assembly Chamber, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

After about four hours of intermittent breaks on account of security threats, the Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, therefore called the Assembly to order, while calling for nomination for the election to the Office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Lamidi Musefiu from Ado-Odo Ota State Constituency 2 was nominated as the immediate past speaker, which was seconded by Owode Ifedolapo from Ijebu East State Constituency.

In the absence of further nominations, the Clerk declared Oluomo as speaker elect.

Ajayi was later nominated by Bakare Oluwayemisi from Ijebu Ode State Constituency, which was duly seconded by Hon. Odunuga Olusegun Kaka, from Ijebu North State Constituency 2.

The election of other principal officers into the 10th state assembly followed.