House of Representatives-elect from Kaduna State (Kachia/Kagarko), David Umar, has called for support for the election of a young member as Speaker of the incoming 10th Assembly.

Umar told newsmen Abuja, yesterday, that the country’s youth represent the present and future Nigeria, but the demographics of political leadership do not represent this reality.

This, he insisted, has to change.

“Both government and the political parties do not reflect this reality. That has to change. And, this change should begin in the House of Representatives. What is the part of the youths in the political leadership calculation? Where is the place of the youths in our democracy, is it only as legislative and media aides?”

Umar further argued that majority of 10th Assembly members fall below the age of 50, meaning that to maintain a conflict free House, a young leader that can relate with the younger generation of lawmakers-elect must be elected.

“It is essential to note that this contingent of member-elect is the youngest ever. The possibility of intergenerational conflict is high if the leadership of the House doesn’t reflect the composition of the House,” he stressed.

The rep-elect, therefore, uurged other members-elect and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi to become the next Speaker as he is not only in the youthful bracket as a 42 year-old, but also has cognate experience in legislative business.

Umar said the argument that other lawmakers are more experienced than Gagdi in parliamentary business because he is just going for his second term is not tenable because he has surpassed them in legislative functions.

“What is the definition of experience? People who have been in the House of Representatives for 15 to 20 years, but have not been able to deliver anything? They say they want to now change the House of Representatives for better by being Speaker, what have they been doing since? What did they contribute?

“Gagdi has been there for just four years and have sponsored 6 private member bills that were signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Can those experienced Lawmakers show just 3 bills that passed in all these years in the House?

“Hon. Gagdi has delivered empowerment to people that cuts across education, healthcare, access to water and many more. He has worked to improve the human capital quotient of his constituency and state. These are verifiable facts.”

“Experience is not about years sitting in the Parliament without results, it is about having the knowledge of how to use your office to better the lives of Nigerians as Gagdi has done.”