From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in about 50 days,

group, North-West Democratic Agenda, on Friday, tipped Hon. Yusuf Gagdi as the next Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

To this group, for Nigeria to make substantial progress, the three arms of government must work hand-in-hand in formulating and implementing plans and policies that address the myriad of challenges in the country, hence the need for its support for Yusuf Gagdi because they believe he ‘fits the bill.’

Leader of the group, Labi Maigidaje said, “Nigeria recently witnessed what could be argued as one of the most keenly contested elections in our democratic experience.

“This experience brought to the fore the determination of Nigerians to elect leaders that would hit the ground running with ideas to bring about sustainable growth and development.

“On this premise, the North West Democratic Agenda has advocated for the election of leaders in the Legislative arm of government that would represent hope, leaders that would complement the efforts of the executive arm of government in ways too numerous to mention.

“We must admit that the enormity of the task requires sound and purposeful leaders in the National Assembly at this critical point of our existence, hence the need for strategic choices, especially the leadership of the House of Representatives.

“As a body of democrats, we have rayed the various contestants for the speakership position in the House of Representatives and came to the conclusion that all of them have their qualities in their rights; however, the cap fits only one person, and that person is Hon Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State.

“Hon. Yusuf Gagdi is a young and brilliant legislator whose grasp of issues in the legislative domain is such that he elicits brilliance and dexterity. He has been known to be a uniting force amongst his colleagues through his numerous advocacies for a strong and united Nigeria of our dreams.

“It is on record that Hon Yusuf Gagdi has been exemplary in his conduct and has built bridges across the divide, emphasizing the necessity of purposeful leadership in the country in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

“The APC must take advantage of this unique opportunity to address the concerns and agitations of the youths by supporting the candidature of Hon Yusuf Gagdi in his quest for the speakership of the Federal House of Representatives.