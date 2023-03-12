From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria has urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to enthrone competence, credibility, and experience in its choice of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The group at a press conference in Abuja recently, endorsed Muktar Aliyu Betara of Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency for the position of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly, stating that the age-long tradition of zoning should be jettisoned in the interest of Nigerians and the nation.

Pro-Democracy Groups’s Convener and president, Dr. Ben Ahmodu, noted that the coalition’s endorsement of Betara was borne out of extensive scrutiny of the returning legislators’ pedigree, capacity, and leadership qualities, adding that the astute accountant is unmatched.

Describing Betara as a seasoned lawmaker with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs of the House, the groups, therefore, urged the APC to justify Nigerians’ faith with the best possible leaders in the 10th National Assembly.

He said: “It is a statement of the fact that the composition of the 10th National Assembly indeed, represents a robust gathering of lawmakers in their prime and positioned to ensure quality representations in the 10th Assembly.

“The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria is calling on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress to enthrone competence, credibility, and experience in its choice of leadership of the Federal House of Representatives.

“In this dispensation, the emphasis should be on competence and credibility rather than clannish considerations. This has not served a purpose in times past and is not a logical approach in this era where the country is desirous of purposeful leadership as we straddle the various socio-economic challenges in the country.

“This much was experienced in the keenly contested elections that saw the people’s wishes prevail in the choice of their representatives in the Federal House of Representatives. Therefore, it behooves the leadership of the All-Progressive Congress, the majority party in the House, to ensure that its choices indeed reflect the urgency of now.

“As customary, it is expected that a speaker would emerge from the lot of returning legislators to pilot the affairs of the Federal House of Representatives. The list is indeed intimidating, however, one name that has stood out is Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betara, a member representing Biu, Kwaya Kusar, Bayo, and Shani Constituency.

“He has been a member of the Federal House of Representatives since 2007. He has headed several committees, such as Public Accounts and Special Duties, Army, and Defense. His legislative interest includes appropriation, customs, electoral matters, and public accountancy.

“The choice of Honorable Aliyu Muktar Betara is hinged on his experience and leadership acumen, as evident in his leadership of several committees since 2007. The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria herby endorses Hon Aliyu Muktar Betera as the Federal House of Representatives Speaker.

“Aliyu Muktar Betara is a seasoned legislator with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs Federal House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

“Our endorsement of Honorable Aliyu Muktar Betara is borne out of extensive scrutiny of the returning legislators regarding their pedigree and leadership qualities. It is our opinion that the cap indeed fits Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betera.

“The All-Progressive Congress must indeed come to terms with the present realities regarding the expectations from Nigerians in the new dispensation. The need to get it right cannot be emphasized.

“The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria, as a critical stakeholder in the democratic experience in Nigeria, wishes to place on record that taking Nigeria out of the doldrums requires the enthronement of competence, credibility, and expertise above ethnic or religious considerations.

“The urgency of now requires the hit-the-ground running approach, which the House Leadership of Honorable Aliyu Muktar Betara would provide given the opportunity and support. This much the leadership of the All-Progressive Congress must consider in the buildup to the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

“The Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups in Nigeria enjoins well-meaning Nigerians to drum support for Honorable Aliyu Muktar Betera as the Federal House of Representatives speaker in the 10th Assembly, regardless of party affiliations or ethnicity.

The task before us is enormous, and Nigeria deserves leaders who are in tune with reality and have a high responsibility to pilot the country’s affairs. Honourable Aliyu Muktar Betera fits the bill as the Federal House of Representatives speaker.”