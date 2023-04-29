…Lobbies Labour Party Reps-elect

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Yusuf Gagdi’s race for the Speakership of the House of Representatives, has received a boost, following his meeting with members-elect elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The meeting, which held in Abuja and had a majority of LP Reps-elect in attendance, is a follow-up to interactions with leaders of the party at national and state levels.

Gagdi, who has legislative experience from state to federal level, has been consulting widely across party lines to build a national governing coalition that reflects the composition of the House of Representatives.

The latest meeting is one of the many consultative parleys being convened by the lawmaker with members of the House elected across various political parties.

Engagements between Gagdi, stakeholders and members-elect are ongoing, as the nation awaits the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the zoning of National Assembly positions.