From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th assembly, the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, has started reaching out to stakeholders in opposition political parties over his bid to be speaker of the House.

Gadgi, who is also a former deputy speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, told journalists, in Abuja, that is interested in building a consensus among stakeholders across political, religious and ethnic divides.

The lawmakers, noted that having gotten support of key stakeholders in his party, the All Progressives Congress ( APC), he is also reaching out to leaders of opposition political parties to solict their support for his aspiration. According to him, he has met with the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti; the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu, Chijoke Edoga and lawmaker-elect from the opposition political parties.

Gagd promised to be a speaker for all Nigerians, if elected to lead the 10th House. The lawmaker noted that while he strongly believes that the speakership position should be zoned to North Central, he would protect the interest all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations, if he emerges as speaker.

According to him, “I want to be speaker for the Nigerian people. I don’t want to be regional speaker. God’s willing I will be speaker for the Nigerian people irrespective of tribe, religion. I will be speaker that my primary responsibility is to add value to the people of this county.”

Gagdi further stated that what the country needs in the 10th assembly is a speaker with capacity and one that will be committed to the pursuit of legislations that will strengthen the unity of the country.

