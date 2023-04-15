From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations has expressed support for the bid of the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, to serve as the speaker of the House in the 10th assembly.

The national converner and lead, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, Chief Dominic Ogakwu, who spoke at a press briefing, on Friday, in Abuja, said Kalu towers above all others, especially those from the South East, seeking to occupy the position of speaker.

Ogakwu, while stressing the need to cede the position of speaker to the South East, in the interest of equity and fairplay, noted that the House spokesman has

global and private work experience, as well as extensive network, which he would leverage on to move the country forward, if voted in as speaker.

According to him, “Hon. Kalu has continued to work closely with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, who will be leaving a legacy of a well-respected House of Reps. Hon. Kalu will not only ensure the independence of the House of Reps as the peoples’ assembly, but work with the Senate and Executive in advancing democratic ethos and the common good of all Nigerians through constructive oversight and engagement.

“Hon. Kalu has remained a loyal party man and worked tirelessly for the election of the President-elect and has not shied away from defending the mandate freely and widely given to His Excellency, Aiswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He added “in demonstration of our support to the realization of a Speaker Kalu Project, we are mobilizing youths from all the geo-political zones to lobby and galvanise their contacts and leverage in this regard.

“We are mobilizing resources and goodwill so that a lawmaker who has led by example, demonstrated integrity, communicated effectively with his fellow lawmakers and the media should ascend the pinnacle of Speakership for our collective progress and in the spirit of equity and balance.”