From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A pressure group, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (CDC) has appealed to all the aspirants in the House of Representatives to accept the All Progressives Congress (APC) choice of Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu as the speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly respectfully.

The group, made the appeal, in a statement by Alhaji Aliyu and Dr Chukwuma Okoro, National Convener and Director, Contact and Mobilization, respectively.

It admonished aggrieved aspirants including Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, House leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa Muktar Betara, Yusuf Gagdi, Sada Soli, Aminu Sani Jaji, Abubakar Makki Yalleman, Abdulhameed Olawuyi and Miriam Onuoha to consider the larger interest of the country.

It also commended the Joint Task- 10th Assembly, a coalition of members -elect, across party lines, for adopting the APC-preferred candidates and offering to support them to emerge as presiding officers.

“As democrats and patriotic Nigerians, who are interested in the unity and peace of this nation, we appeal to all the aggrieved aspirants to the position of speaker of the House of Representatives to accept the endorsement of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the speaker and deputy speaker respectively as an act of God.

“It is only God that gives power and he designs it his own way and everybody with his or her own time. We appeal to you people to accept the decision of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the hierarchy of the party on these two gentlemen with the spirit of sportsmanship. You, people, could be speakers or even hold higher positions tomorrow.

“There is no need to gang up against the anointed candidates and the party because of the opposition and waiting in the wings to exploit your differences. Please, do not throw the party into disarray because of leadership positions.

“We are aware of how you feel but national interest is paramount. We therefore urge all of you to sheathe your sword and desist from making disparaging public statements against the party, its leaders, and the anointed candidates. It is the same APC that made you who you are and remembers when you were chosen, others were equally unhappy but they did not pull down the house,” the group stated.

It added “The CDC is very impressed with the founders and members of the Joint Task-10th Assembly for placing the interest of the nation above primordial sentiments. It is gratifying to note that members-elect who have identified with the group cut across all the eight parties that would form the 10th Assembly.

“This shows that it is not about party, region or religion but it is about the unity and stability of the parliament to foster a cordial working relationship with other arms of government in order to move the nation forward.”