From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

All Progressives Congress ( APC) preferred candidates for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, in the 10th assembly, Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu, has met with President-elect, Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

A statement from the media office of Tajudeen Ben Kalu Movement for National Stability, Fairness and Inclusive Parliament ( TBK) said the duo met with Tinubu, in Lagos, alongside other lawmakers-elect.

The APC, had on Monday, announced Tajudeen and Kalu as its preferred choices for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker respectively, in the 10th assembly.

According to the statement, at the meeting the President elect promised to work harmoniously with the duo if are elected, so to ensure that he achieves the objective of his ” Renewed Hope”agenda.

The statement quoted the deputy speaker hopeful, as tweeting through his official handle @officialbenkalu thus ” Today I joined other candidates nominated by our party APC for the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives in a meeting with the President elect, @officialasiwajubat.”

In another tweet Kalu wrote, “A moment of respect and shared vision as the former president and commander in chief of the armed forces, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo warmly received the Nominated candidates for the leadership of 10th House of Representatives.”