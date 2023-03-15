From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received a boost yesterday as the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Michael Lana, stepped down for him and directed his supporters and the party to re-elect the governor.

He made his decision known at a press conference at Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, which was attended by the chairman of PDP in Oyo State, Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro, and some other chieftains of both parties.

Lana, former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, noted that during his recent radio interview in Ibadan, he duly informed members of the public that whatever step he would take would be determined by the decision of all candidates, especially the House of Assembly candidates.

“After several consultations, we resolved that the best thing for Oyo State right now is to align ourselves with a really progressive candidate. We were in fact captured by an emotional statement by a 70 year old woman who saidGovernor Seyi Makinde not only paid her pensions promptly but also took care of the aged women and men during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the trait of a person that has set out to write his name in history and ensure an upliftment of the downtrodden in our State.

“After discussing with him, we decided that Governor Seyi Makinde needs help from all capable hands within and outside the state to achieve his dreams for our state and we have resolved to assist him in doing this. We have therefore resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for Governor Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday 18th March 2023 and get him elected as Governor of Oyo State.”