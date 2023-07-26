By Chukwudi Nweje

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a halt and a coroner inquest to ascertain the circumstances of the death of the 103 victims of the 2020 EndSARS victims the Lagos State Government plans to bury in a mass grave.

It threw its weight behind Amnesty International’s call for a halt to the proposed mass burial pending a full investigation.

It said the leaked memo about the planned burial of the 103 victims validates the findings of the Lagos State Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters, which confirmed the massacre at Lekki Toll Gate during the October 20, 2020, protests.

A statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Chief Hakeem Amode Wednesday demanded coroner inquests and autopsies on the victims, even as their identities and circumstances of their deaths made public.

He said, “The leaked memo about the planned burial of 103 victims of EndSARS validates the findings of the Lagos State Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters, which confirmed the massacre at Lekki Toll Gate during the October 20, 2020, protests.

“The PDP fully supports Amnesty International’s call for a halt to the secret mass burial and urges for an independent investigation into the killings to ensure justice is served. Transparent coroner inquests and autopsies on the victims should also be carried out, and their identities and circumstances of their deaths should be made public.”

An eight-man Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, in 2021, submitted a 309-page report in which it indicted soldiers and the police of killings peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate during the protests.

Amode also charged the Lagos State Government to come clean on the killings.

He further said, “We believe that the state government has not provided a convincing explanation for the delay in addressing this issue.

“While we acknowledge the denial of casualties by the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led administration, we call for Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu to explain the reasons behind the delay in addressing the victims’ bodies and the decision to proceed with mass burial.”

While condoling the families who lost loved ones to the EndSARS protest, the PDP vowed to continue the quest for justice for all EndSARS victims and punishment for the culprits.

“We stand with the people of Lagos State in their pursuit of justice, and we will continue to advocate for accountability and fair trials for those responsible for these tragic events.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who lost their loved ones during these unfortunate incidents. We pray that they find the strength to bear these great losses,” the party said.