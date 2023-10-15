• gov promise free fair election

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has inaugurated ten thousand members of his election support group known as the Imo Progressive Movement (IPM).

The group whose focus would be to dislodge any campaign calumny against the Uzodimma as well as mobilise voters for him in the forthcoming November governorship election was inaugurated at the weekend by the governor.

Also,the group led by their facilitator,Eugene Dibiagwu,member representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta and Oru West at the Federal House of representatives endorsed Uzodimma for a second term during the ceremony.

Uzodimma speaking at the occasion urged the voters to defend their votes after casting their ballot to prevent manipulation.

The Governor reassured the electorate, particularly the Imo youths of their safety during and after casting thier votes.

We shall “create a conducive environment that will guarantee wealth creation, poverty alleviation, provision of scholarship, provision of standard education where civil servants will receive their salaries, infrastructure will be provided and Imo people will make money, prosperity and development achieved.”

Responding to his endorsement for a second tenure by the IPM members, the Governor thanked the group for its wonderful support, noting that “the march for a new Imo and the road map is largely dependent on the members of the IPM.”

He reiterated that he will continue to serve by way of providing tangible and intangible dividends of democracy and expressed gratitude to members of IPM for their show of support, assuring that he will not take such support for granted.

Governor Uzodimma has equally expressed absolute trust on INEC, noting that the body had recorded successes in the past in Anambra, Edo and Osun States, and noted that the INEC will do the same in the November election of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

In his address, the convener/ facilitator,Dibiagwu pointed out that the essence of the formation of the organisation is to support the Governor’s reelection through quality political education, to identify successes in governance and how to inspire people to vote in the right direction.

“Imo Progressive Movement are working with the other similar organisations as fishers of voters and supporters and promoters for the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the November 11 ,2023 governorship election in Imo State,IPM remains the eternal compass as they surgeon together for the Governor of Imo State.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, a former Governor of Imo State, described the inauguration and campaign flag-off as “the grand finale of all endorsements and campaigns.”

He reminded the gathering that the Charter of Equity is real and cannot implement itself “but through somebody and that person for now he said is Governor Hope Uzodimma.