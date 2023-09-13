From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has rated President Bola Tinubu high for demonstrating tremendous capacity for leadership in the last 100 days in office.

The National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, who spoke to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, during the flag-off of palliative for the South West, Kogi, and Kwara, said Nigeria has the best leader in its democratic dispensation since 1999.

“I want to say without any fear of contradiction that this is the best President that Nigeria has ever had and in the next few years Nigeria will see that the fortune of the country will be turned around for good.

“In the last 100 days, he affected and announced stoppage of paying fuel subsidy which was a huge scam organised by the state that has affected the economy of Nigeria in the worst manner possible, he stopped that, and we are seeing the result of that, we can see that we are making other countries rich.

“This decision is attracting foreign investors. I believe that in the next few months, we will see more good on the reforms that Asiwaju has put in place,” Adeyeye said.

He said that the palliative being distributed is not for only members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but the general public in the selected states.

He stated that the gesture was initiated to support President Bola Tinubu in his efforts to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal, assuring that things will soon change for the better.

Adeyeye noted that the group did not only work for the emergence of Tinubu but will also support him in actualising his dream.

The Osun coordinator of the SWAGA, Hon Ayo Omidiran, explained that the group is aware that the Federal Government distributed through the State Governors can not go around, hence the decision to support the government.

“Swaga is bringing palliative to everybody to say thank you for voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we will continue to do the best that we can, as long as Tinubu remains the president of Nigeria,” Omidiran added.