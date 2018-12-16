Business etiquette requires being constantly mindful that you are in a diverse environment with people you do not know on a personal level.

Ada Obaje

The basis of business etiquette is about building strong relationships in your field by fostering better communication. This can only happen when those you work with feel secure and comfortable. Although basic business etiquette may vary from country to country, some principles stand the test of time and geography.

Arrive on time

In the business world, it is best to observe the old rule, “Five minutes early is late.” Allow yourself enough time to arrive promptly, take off your coat, and settle in a bit. Arriving at a meeting exactly at the appointed time can make you feel rushed, and you will look it. Time is a commodity; by being punctual, you show you respect others.

Dress appropriately

While appropriate dress certainly varies from field to field and climate to climate, some things remain the same. Clean, pressed clothing without any loose threads or tags and relatively polished, closed-toe shoes are a must. Look at the people around you for ideas on what sort of clothing is standard. The adage, “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” is a good rule to follow. When in doubt, ask human resources personnel when you get the job or discreetly ask someone you work with.

Speak kindly

Taking care to greet your co-workers and remembering to say “please” and “thank you” make a tremendous difference in the way they perceive you. Your good manners show that you acknowledge those around you and are considerate of their presence. Avoid discussing political or religious matters. Keep the conversation focused on noncontroversial topics, so your co-workers find you easy to talk to. That sort of diplomacy is the basic idea of business etiquette.

Avoid gossip or eavesdropping

Gossip and eavesdropping are childish behaviors that have no place in the workplace. If you hear a rumour about someone in the workplace, do not pass it on. People don’t always know or remember who started a rumor, but they always remember who spread it. If you walk into an area, and it seems your co-workers don’t know you are there, make sure to greet them politely to remove any chance that you accidentally eavesdrop on their conversation.

Show interest

Showing interest goes beyond business etiquette into general politeness, but it bears repeating: When speaking with someone, show you are truly engaged. Do not play on your