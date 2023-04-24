…Police restore peace, embark on surveillance

The incident happened at

Gwarimpa 3rd Avenue, a satellite town in Abuja.

News of the attack which circulated on the social media advised residents, visitors and motorists to avoid the area as the youths were said to have taken to the streets carrying cutlasses, daggers and other dangerous weapons destroying vehicles of innocents persons plying the route at the time of the incident.

It was gathered that trouble started after some tricycle operators who are mostly Hausas, attacked a passenger said to be an indigene over a misunderstanding. The attack on their brother was said to have provoked the indigenes who trooped out in their numbers to attack the Hausa keke operators who they accused of carrying up arms to attack innocent persons at the slightest provocation.

Sources said the youths invaded the area where the tricycle operators are based and attacked them which led to a reprisal.

The situation sent panic to residents, motorists and business owners around the area who ran for safety until a detachment of soldiers were drafted to restore normalcy.

It was gathered that soon after the soldiers left the scene, the Hausa tricycle operators, mobilized and attacked anyone in sight, thereby causing pandemonium. Several vehicles were said to have had their windshield shattered during the incident, before men of the FCT police command were drafted to restore sanity.

Normalcy has since been restored as police continues its surveillance in the area.

The FCT police public relations officer Josephine Adeh, said one person was arrested while another was confirmed dead.

She she said the incident which happened on Saturday, snowballed into monday after it was discovered that the injured person who was taken to the hospital for treatment died.

Adeh, in a statement said “Following mild tension along 3rd Avenue at the Gwarinpa axis of the Federal Capital Territory due to a squabble between some Hausa and Gbagyi Youths on Saturday 22nd April, 2023, and the subsequent mobilization and deployment of operatives from the FCT Police Command to the affected areas to douse the tension and effect necessary arrests, the Ag. Commissioner of Police for the FCT, DCP Ahmed Musa has met with Traditional Rulers of both the Hausa and Gbagyi Communities in Gwarinpa at his office in the Command Headquarters to broker peace between both groups, deliberate on possible collaborations necessary to keep the youths in check and oust troubleshooters in the communities.

The fracas between the two groups which caused the grievous wounding of two (2) youths who were conveyed to the hospital where one was eventually declared dead after attempts to attend to his wounds failed, led to the arrest of one suspect who is currently assisting the Police in their investigations to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the affray.

The Acting Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT has charged the Traditional Rulers to consistently encourage the youths to imbibe peace and pursue grievances through the legally approved channels rather than taking laws into their hands. Meanwhile, the Police has intensified surveillance patrols in the areas for monitoring the situation to ensure that it does not further escalate. He urges all well-meaning residents of the FCT to go about their lawful businesses and report all suspicious activities, persons, or groups via Command emergency lines:

08032003913,08061581938,

07057337653,and 08028940883.