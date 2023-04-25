From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police command on Sunday announced the arrest of two suspected kidnappers for their alleged involvement in the kidnap of a pastor in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement said one of the suspects was neutralized during a shoot-out to recover the victim.

According to Onome”today being 23/04/2023, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, Faleye Olaleye, received a distress call that a Clergy had been kidnapped.

“He immediately swang into action by mobilizing the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to condone and barricade marked out Areas.

“The Department of State service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim.

“The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area, where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Police to pave way for their escape.

“Unfortunately, they were over-powered by the Superior fire power of the Police which led to one(1) of them being neutralized and the arrest of two(2) Principal Suspects.

“Two(2) AK47 and One(1) Lar rifles were recovered. Also recovered are two(2) Vehicles including that of the victim”