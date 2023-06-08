From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 13 persons have been kidnapped in Isua-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State by unknown gunmen.

According to a source in the town , the victims were in an 18 passenger bus travelling to Abuja from Lagos when the hoodlums waylaid their bus and dragged them out of the bus.

The source hinted that the passengers were thereafter marched into the bush.

The source said “It was like a movie when a 13 passengers, Abuja bound bus was waylaid by some unknown gunmen at Isua Akoko and marched to the forest, leaving only three of the passengers.”

It was gathered that the security agents including men of the Amotekun Corps, soldiers and police officers on getting the information immediately swung into action and combed the forest.

The source said the victims were rescued at Ikakumo area in Akoko North-East Local Government Area, a distance of almost 20 kilometers from Isua where they were picked

“The joint security agents immediately embarked on combing of the forest and their efforts yielded fruitful result when some of the abducted travelers were rescued during the joint operation, ” the source stated

The rescued victims were said to have taken to Isua Police Station .

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident and said one of the kidnappers was shot dead when the security men engaged the kidnappers in gun duel.

She said “the victims were rescued by the joint security operation. One of them was killed during gun duel. We are on top of the situation.”