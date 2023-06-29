By Christopher Oji

One person died while three others were injured when a candle fire razed down a building at Imota , Ikorodu, Lagos .

The midnight fire successded in claiming the life of a six-year -old -boy.

The fire incident which occurred at the wee hours of Monday also injured three siblings whose ages were put at 25, 13, and 11 years respectively.

It was learnt that the fire started from a candle light that was kept close to the bed where the three children were said to be sleeping.

A police source said the bed upon which the children were sleeping caught fire and that it later spread to other parts of the house.

The source said it took the timely intervention of neighbours to put out the fire.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin, said,at about 9am, one Samuel, who resides at Agbara-Adamo, in Imota, reported at the station that he received a call from his 25 years old daughter, Mariam, around 1am, that their house was gutted by fire.

“He said his 25-year-old daughter informed him that light up a candle and that his other children, Sarah, 13, and Temidayk, 11 and grandchild, Oluwanukola, 6, took the candle into their bedroom before they slept off.

“He stated further that the flame from the candle engulfed the mattress and that the bedroom was razed down. As a result of the fire, his son, Temidayk Atobajaiye suffered severe burns and that he is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.

“Unfortunately, his grand daughter, Oluwanukola Atobajaiye, died in the inferno.

“The family has applied for the immediate release of the corpse for burial. They insisted that they did not suspect any foul play and wanted the police to discontinue investigation”, he added.