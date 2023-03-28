One person was killed and seven others injured in the fire that engulfed a section of the polular Balogun Market, in Lagos Island.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Lagos, said four persons were arrested for stealing valuables from shops.

Director of Lagos Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, said, that the fire was under control.

Adeseye said that the fire started from the topmost floor of a five-storey building.

She said the cause of the fire incident which started in the early hours of Tuesday, is still unknown.

Emergency responders at the scene of the fire included officials from NEMA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Service and the Nigerian Police.