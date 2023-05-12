From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Professor of Haematology, Edo State University Uzairue, Musa Abidemi Muhibi, has said that Nigeria requires a minimum of 1.8 million units of blood per year to meet the blood transfusion need of its citizens.

He said this while delivering the 7th Inaugural lecture series of the University titled “The Cycle in Blood Safety: Being Efficiently, Selfish and Effectively Generous.

Prof. Muhibi, who is the Dean of Faculty of Applied Health Sciences said that the rate of blood donation in Nigeria is low, with only maximum of 10 percent of blood donor being voluntary donors.

Muhibi said the majority of blood donations come from family replacement donors, some of who are not adequately screened for blood borne infections and other health conditions.

“Nigeria has one of the lowest voluntary blood donation rates globally, with only 10 percent of blood supply coming from voluntary donors.

“The majority of the blood supply 60 percent comes from family replacement donors while 30 percent comes from paid blood donors.

“Therefore, strategies aimed at promoting voluntary blood donation are needed in Nigeria to increase the availability of safe blood and meet the high demand for blood transfusions”, Muhibi said.

The professor of haematology urged that the demand for blood transfusion is high in Nigeria, as the country has one of the highest maternal mortality rates globally and increased prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria which requires blood transfusion.

He said blood transfusion is a crucial aspect of healthcare services, particularly in emergency situations and during medical procedures like surgeries, adding that It can save lives by providing blood for transfusion to patients in need of it.

He, however, called for public awareness and education campaign on the important of blood donation and the benefits of voluntary donation.

The Professor listed factors besetting voluntary blood donation in Nigeria to fear of needles, lack of trust in the healthcare system, inadequate awareness, cultural and religious beliefs.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said the lecture became imperative as it highlights the importance of promoting voluntary blood donation and sustainable blood transfusion system in the country.

While congratulating the Inaugural lecturer for his achievement, said “this is a significant milestone in your academic career, and I am confident that you will continue to make invaluable contributions to the field of blood safety. I wish you better days ahead and I look forward to seeing your continued growth and success”.

The VC commended the Medical laboratory Science Department of the institution for producing a second inaugural lecturer this year and also for having a 100 percent pass rate in their professional examinations

“I am proud to be associated with a team of individuals who work tirelessly to achieve excellence in all their endeavors. I commend your efforts and urged you to continue to work together to take our university to greater heights”, Aluyor said.