From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A group of partners in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector are preparing to carry out a number of MSME-focused interventions, aiming to reach 1.3 million beneficiaries across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in an effort to support the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen the economy and increase job opportunities, the presidency has said.

States to benefit from the interventions include Abia, Rivers, Jigawa, Benue, Borno, Lagos, Ekiti, Niger, Sokoto, Enugu, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Yobe, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa, Imo and FCT.

The MSMEs are playing important roles in the interventions, according to the MSME and Job Creation Unit of the Vice President’s Office, which is coordinating them. The interventions are intended to ensure that the Tinubu administration’s commitment to job creation and economic diversification is realised.

According to a statement issued by Director Information in the Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, the interventions which are to be completed in 17 states and FCT are Shared Centres for MSMEs providing four markets with 300 KVA Solar Panels and Mini grids to provide eight hours of electricity a day to six fashion hubs and two furniture clusters.

Other interventions are for car painting/ drying hubs and cold rooms for sea food storage among others.

Five of the interventions will be completed and delivered by December 2023 as directed by Vice President Kashim Shettima for the swift implementation of the projects. Twelve other interventions are scheduled for completion before December 2024.