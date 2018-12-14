Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has inaugurated a six-man committee to oversee the activities of the health sector in the state.

The committee, which is chaired by the governor himself, was saddled with the responsibility of revitalising the sector.

The committee christened ‘State of Osun Special Health Intervention and Revitalisation’, is expected to review the state of the sector for efficient and effective healthcare delivery.

Other members of the committee included, a former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, Dr. Simeon Afolayan, Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, a former Commissioner for Science, Innovation and Technology, Engr. Remi Omowaye and a former Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji.

Governor Oyetola said that the committee would leverage on the quick rehabilitation and revitalisation of 332 primary healthcare centres across the state.

He said his administration’s decision to constitute the committee was as part of efforts to meet the critical needs of the citizenry in qualitative health care delivery

The governor added that the development was in line with the agenda of his administration to build healthy citizens by ensuring that every resident of the state has access to quality health facilities.

He added that the gesture would further help to make life easier for the people, especially those at the grassroots who face more health challenges.

The governor said the rehabilitation and revitalisation process would be run under the auspices of the Ministry of Health which would champion the success of the initiative.

“This is a reflection of our commitment to ensure a free healthcare delivery at the primary and secondary levels.

“It shows that we take health sector seriously and that we are paying a serious attention to the health sector.

“This is to show that we have health as one of the critical sectors to be improved upon within 100 days ‎of our administration.

“Apart from the fact that this state had recorded a huge success in building infrastructure in all sectors, we are going to maintain the tempo of development in the health sector and ensure that they are fully revitalised.

“So, when we talk about revitalisation, it is not about making the hospital beautiful, but it also entails the provision of drugs, personnel and making sure that the infrastructure is good”, he added.

A former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu ‎‎who spoke on behalf of members of the committee, pledged to work and support the governor in actualising the dreams.

He assured the governor that the committee would deliver on the mandate given to it, saying: “We will ensure that before the 100 days of Mr. Governor in office, a lot of achievements would be made.”