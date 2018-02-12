The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
12th February 2018 - UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements
12th February 2018 - Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun
12th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
12th February 2018 - Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy
12th February 2018 - NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations
12th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
12th February 2018 - Air Peace burglary report unproven –NCAA
Home / World News / Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt

Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt

— 12th February 2018

•Sets out agenda for 2018

South Africa’s deputy president consolidated his control of the government yesterday, promising to conclude a power transition in which he would succeed President Jacob Zuma, who faces widespread calls to resign because of corruption allegations.

Standing on the balcony of Cape Town’s pillared City Hall, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered what amounted to a state of the nation address of the kind that Zuma was unable to give as scheduled last week because of the leadership crisis in South Africa, which has one of the continent’s biggest economies.

Ramaphosa, Zuma’s expected successor, set out a policy agenda for the year in his nationally televised speech, which marked the beginning of commemorations of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth on July 18, 1918. Then he referred to the topic that people really wanted to hear about his confidential negotiations in recent days with Zuma over the president’s exit after a scandal-marred tenure.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party’s national executive committee will discuss Zuma’s fate at a meeting today  “and because our people want this matter to be finalized, the national executive committee will be doing precisely that,” Ramaphosa said.

He said his discussions with Zuma had to be conducted with “care and purpose” and with the aim of uniting South Africans. The political opposition criticized the private talks, saying the 75-year-old president may have been pressing for an “exit package” in exchange for his resignation. The Democratic Alliance, the biggest opposition party, referred to unconfirmed media reports that Zuma demanded a state security detail for himself and his family as well as payment by the state of his legal fees.

“He must be prosecuted and, if found guilty, be locked up for his crimes,” the Democratic Alliance said. Zuma denies wrongdoing, but he has been discredited by scandals, including multi-million-dollar upgrades to his private home that were paid by the state, alleged looting of state enterprises by his associates and the possible reinstatement of corruption charges tied to an arms deal two decades ago. In his speech, the deputy president said the government will wage a “relentless war against corruption and mismanagement of the resources of our country” and that the justice system will punish the guilty.

“We are determined to rebuild the confidence of our people in the public institutions of our country and to restore the credibility of those who are elected to serve in those institutions,” said Ramaphosa, a key negotiator during the transition from apartheid to democracy in the early 1990s who later became a wealthy businessman.

Ramaphosa, 65, joined Zuma’s Cabinet as deputy in 2014 and replaced the president as head of the African National Congress in December, providing political cover for his increasing attacks on corruption at top levels of government. He has faced criticism for previously keeping a low profile on the issue for much of his time as Zuma’s deputy, though supporters say he was biding his time and planned to engineer changes from within the government and ruling party.

The occasion of Ramaphosa’s speech was heavy with symbolism because he spoke from the same balcony where Mandela spoke on Feb. 11, 1990 after he was released from prison by the white minority government of the time. On that euphoric day, a bearded Ramaphosa held the microphone for Mandela as the anti-apartheid leader who would become South Africa’s first black president addressed well-wishers.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

— 12th February 2018

Struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export Finance…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

  • NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations

    — 12th February 2018

    By Omodele Adigun The N1 billion credit facility from the Nigeria Export Import (NEXIM) Bank and others from six Nigerian banks as well as the $80 million raised from international market helped to finance the expansion project of Beloxxi Industry Limited commissioned last Thursday in Agbara, Ogun State. According to its Managing Director, Obi Ezeude,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share