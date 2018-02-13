The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Zuma must go, ANC decides
13th February 2018 - State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson
13th February 2018 - Amosun, council chairman, VC pledge to reposition OOU
13th February 2018 - Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari
13th February 2018 - State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson
13th February 2018 - 5.5m pupils to benefit in school feeding –FG
13th February 2018 - New VC to make Unilag best in research
13th February 2018 - NOUN best student reveals his secret
13th February 2018 - Oxfam’s deputy CEO resigns over charity’s prostitution scandal
13th February 2018 - WAFU Cup: Super Falcons land in Abidjan
Home / World News / Zuma must go, ANC decides

Zuma must go, ANC decides

— 13th February 2018

NAN

The African National Congress (ANC) has decided to sack Jacob Zuma as President of South Africa, a senior official said on Tuesday, after a marathon meeting to determine the fate of a leader whose scandal-plagued years in power darkened and divided Nelson Mandela’s ‘Rainbow Nation’.

The decision by the ruling party’s national executive came in the early hours of the morning, after 13 hours oftense deliberations and one face-to-face meeting between Zuma and his presumed successor, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma has been living on borrowed time since Ramaphosa, a union leader once tipped as Mandela’s pick to take over the reins, was elected as head of the 106-year-old ANC in December, narrowly defeating Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

In spite of the damning decision to order Zuma’s “recall” – ANC-speak for ‘remove from office’ – domestic media have speculated that the 75-year-old might yet defy the party’s wishes, forcing it into the indignity of having to unseat him in parliament.

Shortly before midnight, the SABC state broadcaster said Zuma had been told in person by Ramaphosa that he had 48 hours to resign.

A senior party source later told Reuters Zuma had made clear that he was going nowhere.

“Ramaphosa went to speak with him,” the source said, adding that when Ramaphosa returned to the ANC meeting in a Pretoria hotel, the discussions were tense and difficult”.

“We decided to recall Zuma. He hasn’t been told yet,” the source said.

The ANC said it would hold a media briefing at 1000 GMT to reveal the results of the meeting.

Zuma’s spokesman did not answer his mobile phone.

On Friday, his wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, posted comments on Instagram suggesting Zuma, who has challenged and defied attempts by the ANC and courts to rein him in, was prepared to fight and believed he was the victim of a Western conspiracy.

“He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean,” she said.

South Africa’s economy, the most sophisticated on the continent, has stagnated under Zuma’s nine-year tenure, with banks and mining firms reluctant to invest because of policy uncertainty and rampant corruption.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

— 13th February 2018

• Demand probe of ex-governor All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Edo State, under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party not to consider former governor, Adams Oshiuomhole for any board appointment allocated to the state. The youths, who demanded the cancellation…

  • Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of Oye-Ekiti varsity

    — 13th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has written to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the renaming of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) as Adeyinka Adebayo University, after military governor of defunct Western Region, the late General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo. Adebayo died last year and was buried on May 20, 2017, at…

  • Ajimobi swears in Customary Court of Appeal president, new HoS

    — 13th February 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday swore in a pioneer President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Solomon Akinteye, and a new Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Olawumi Ogunesan, who was until her appointment the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. The separate ceremonies were held one after…

  • Ambode approves construction of pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop

    — 13th February 2018

    • Extends Oshodi-Int’l Airport road Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop. The non-availability of a bridge at the ever-busy bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway had, in the past, caused many accidents and claimed many lives. Ambode also announced the extension of…

  • Senate, unending subsidy probe

    — 13th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja   Until the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo came into power in 1999, the phrase, fuel subsidy appears alien to Nigerians. Obasanjo introduced subsidy regime when he jerked up the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in October, 2003. Since then, it has been from one controversy to another. The Nigerian National…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share