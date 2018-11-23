The stage is set for the 2018 edition of ZUMA Film Festival 2018, which runs from December 1 to December 7 and themed: Archiving For Creativity.

Speaking, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director and Chairman, ZUMA Film Festival Organising Committee said that the nation is set to witness another film fiesta intended to up the ante of film production activities and announced that over 3,700 films were received from filmmakers for both the competitive and non competitive categories.

Key features of the 7-day film fiesta include the free 12 hour daily film screenings at Genesis Cinema, Ceddi Plaza, Abuja, International Workshops on Archiving, Women in Film Forum and NFC Annual Film Lecture.

Speaking, Dr. Maduekwe said that the festival will reignite the consciousness in film makers and other stakeholders on the important role of film – audio visual archiving of creative works and its posterity values.