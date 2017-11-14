The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - Zuma again denounces ‘monopoly’ white economic power
14th November 2017 - Italy won’t be at World Cup for first time since 1958
14th November 2017 - Suicide bombers kill six in Yemen
14th November 2017 - Musician donates water borehole to army, refurbishes EOD vehicle
14th November 2017 - Kano Police arrest 7 students for culpable homicide
14th November 2017 - Oyo CP denies shooting female workers of IAR&T
14th November 2017 - Ebonyi APC: Onu, Elechi, Nwachukwu others sue for peace
14th November 2017 - Lagos Assembly passes Cooperative College Bill
14th November 2017 - FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract
14th November 2017 - CPC urges companies to give consumer protection top priority
Home / World News / Zuma again denounces ‘monopoly’ white economic power

Zuma again denounces ‘monopoly’ white economic power

— 14th November 2017

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa reiterated his call for radical reforms to shift the balance of “monopoly” economic power away from whites who dominated under apartheid.

He made the remarks, reiterating a staple criticism levelled by his ruling ANC about South Africa’s economy, against the backdrop of widespread allegations of corruption against Zuma and his friends, the Indian-born Gupta brothers

Zuma said without such change blacks would stay poor for a long time.

He was responding to a question about his role as an enemy of “white capital”, during an interview with the ANN7 news network, which was founded by the Guptas.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

“I don’t know why there is a debate in fact. Because there is a monopoly capital and in South Africa it is white … because of our history, it does have a colour.

“It is white,” Zuma, who steps down as head of the ANC in December but can remain head of state until elections due in 2019, said.

“Companies that dominate in the mines, there are not many … You will find the same companies in charge.

“That means they are monopolising the economy and they’re not black,” he said.

The Chamber of Mines in the world’s top platinum producer says that in 2016, 39 per cent of the sector was owned by “historically disadvantaged South Africans”, meaning non-whites.

Zuma said the policy of “radical economic transformation,” which has also seen moves to change the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land for redistribution to landless blacks, was needed to “correct the past.”

“The ANC must follow this policy because if you don‘t, we are going to stay in poverty, in inequality, for a long time.”

The frontrunners to replace Zuma at the helm of the ANC are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a trade unionist who amassed a fortune in the world of business, and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the AU and Zuma’s ex-wife.

Ramaphosa is viewed more favourably by foreign investors, who help cover the country’s deficits.

Many of them are unsettled by Dlamini-Zuma’s calls to radically redistribute wealth and her perceived links to her former husband.

In a separate interview on state broadcaster SABC, ANC Secretary Gen. Gwede Mantashe said “state capture is a reality,” referring to allegations that the Guptas and others have undue political influence with access to state resources and contracts under Zuma.

Mantashe is regarded as an ally of Ramaphosa with ties that go back to the 1980s when they were involved in the founding of the National Union of Mineworkers. (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano Police arrest 7 students for culpable homicide

— 14th November 2017

Police in Kano State have arrested seven students of Government Technical College Ungoggo in Kano State in connection with alleged killing of their colleague on Saturday night. The Police Public Relations Officer of the command in the state, DSP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Kano on Monday. He said that the…

  • Oyo CP denies shooting female workers of IAR&T

    — 14th November 2017

    Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, says his men were not responsible for shooting of two female members of staff of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan. Odude made the clarification in a telephone interview, in Ibadan. The police chief spoke on the reports that policemen drafted to quell students’…

  • Ebonyi APC: Onu, Elechi, Nwachukwu others sue for peace

    — 14th November 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, on Monday, in Abakaliki, held a reconciliatory meeting to reunite feuding factions in the party. Those who spoke at the reconciliatory meeting, included the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Chief Martin Elechi, former governor of Ebonyi, among others. Onu said that the reconciliation was…

  • Lagos Assembly passes Cooperative College Bill

    — 14th November 2017

    The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill for the establishment of Lagos State Cooperative College to further enhance economic development of the state. The Assembly passed the bill after Third Reading on the floor of the House, on Monday. The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 31-section…

  • FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract

    — 14th November 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has announced that about N37 billion is now available for electricity distribution companies (Discos) to assist them in their metering plans. Minister of Power,  Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, stated this at the 21st Monthly Power Sector Operators Meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday. The Minister said,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share