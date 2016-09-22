The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd September 2016 - NDDC: Agenda for Ndoma-Egba
22nd September 2016 - Absence of leadership with ideology in Nigeria
22nd September 2016 - Zuckerberg and the power of ideas
22nd September 2016 - Dogara, others should resign
22nd September 2016 - Rising cases of mental disorder in Nigeria
22nd September 2016 - Sack Adeosun, Udoma now –Ekweremadu
22nd September 2016 - Recession: Sanusi backs sale of assets
22nd September 2016 - World Pension Summit: PenCom DG excited at  Nigeria’s prospects
22nd September 2016 - Boko Haram ‘more lethal’ than ISIS, Al-Qaeda
22nd September 2016 - CAN calls for 3-day fasting, prayers for Nigeria
Home / Opinion / Zuckerberg and the power of ideas
mark-zuckerberg

Zuckerberg and the power of ideas

— 22nd September 2016

By  Tayo Ogunbiyi

FEW weeks back, famous co- founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, visited Nigeria. The visit was completely devoid of the traditional fanfare often associated with such high profile visits. For most part of his stay, Zuckerberg was in the company of ordinary Nigerian folks. Seeing him in the company of regular Nigerian youths, kept one wondering if this is, indeed, the genius who created the globally acclaimed billion dollars brand  that has effectively integrated the world into a truly global village. It is instructive that despite being a leading global entrepreneur, Zuckerberg’s lifestyle doesn’t in any way reflect his stupendously wealthy pedigree.
Let me, however, state that the essence of this piece is not to celebrate Zuckerberg’s simplicity. Rather, it is to call attention to what, in my opinion, has turned Zuckerberg into a captivating global phenomenon. And this is the power of ideas. Famous Nigerian success coach and motivational speaker, Rev. Sam Adeyemi, once affirmed, and rightly so, that ideas rule the world. The quality of ideas available in a given society determines the quality of life and opportunities available in such society.
Many people seem not to understand that the quality of our lives as human beings is substantially a reflection of the quality of ideas we generate. Many still seem not to comprehend that the ideas which we conceive, like kola in Igbo culture, is life in itself. It is the kind of ideas that we give to our space that it gives back to us. No more, no less. Zuckerberg invented Facebook in his twenties and as a university undergraduate.
Thanks to the strength and depth of his idea, today, he ranks among the world top billionaires. The source of his kind of wealth is quite instructive for the average Nigerian youth. His wealth was founded and driven on the power of ideas.
Presently, our nation is passing through a painful economic route. Oil, which has been our major source of revenue for decades, no longer commands huge financial status in the international market. Even if it still does, Niger-Delta militants’ activities remain a major worry.  So, we are stuck; wallowing in self pity and indulging in destructive blame game that leads to nowhere. But the Zuckerberg model has shown us clearly that having fertile and bright minds is better than possession of billions of oil wells. The utility of the latter is tied to the earlier. Without the required human resource, whatever prosperity that any nation possesses will eventually amounts to nothing. This, sadly, is the story of Nigeria.
Without bright ideas, there cannot be innovations. And it is innovations that bring development. Innovation is the natural by -product of idea. Innovation is the prime basis for socio-economic progression in any society. We must be under no illusion. Societies that fail to harness the power of innovation will eventually become the customers of those that do.  There is no magic about it.
Our economy is presently at comatose because we have relegated innovation to the background for a long time. Rather, we celebrate overnight billionaires with no visible entrepreneurial and cerebral pedigree while we sentence our younger folks with bright ideas to a life of misery and frustration.
A failure to frame and harness innovation might consign future generations of Nigerians to material dependency on those nations that had seized the mantle when they had the opportunity. We must be able to create an environment in which young entrepreneurs can come up with the most innovative products and services. Innovation is a journey. But it is an endless one. For us to be relevant in the emerging world order, we must ensure that our youth keep thinking, developing and working.
To integrate innovation into our daily living, we must take on a leading role in promoting science, technology and modernism as core policy areas that not only hold the key to the future, but could also make our nation one of the continent’s innovation leaders.
It is only in successfully doing this that we could effectively harness the untapped potentials of our youth, thereby unleasting our numerous but hidden Mark Zuckerbergs.  In Zuckerberg’s own words: “This trip has really blown me away by the talents of young entrepreneurs and developers in this country, and making a difference and making a change. It reminds me of when I wanted to start Facebook. I wasn’t starting a company at the time but wanted to build something to see if it would work.
And that is what I see people here do, pushing through challenges, building things that you want to see in the world. You are not just going to change Nigeria and the whole of Africa but the whole world.”
The future belongs to ideas and ideas naturally feel right with the youth. It is in realization of this that Zuckerberg, perhaps, shunned older key players in the nation’s telecommunication and media industry and chose to rather associate with the youth as he understands that the future can only be driven by young talents.
If we are to ensure that the next generation of our compatriots is not a wasted one, we need to change our values system as a people. This is the time to raise and nurture young folks with innovative mindsets.  As previously asserted, idea is the engine that transforms the way we live and think. The advanced economies of the world were founded and being sustained on great socio-political and economic ideas.
50 years ago, controversial American physicist, historian and philosopher, Thomas Samuel Kuhn, coined the term ‘paradigm shift’. What he was referring to then is the moment when our worldview essentially alters as a result of a new idea. For our nation to truly experience a feasible ‘paradigm shift’ from adversity to prosperity, this is time to invest in new ideas that could positively shape our future.

Ogunbiyi writes from Ikeja, Lagos

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ike-ekweremadu

Sack Adeosun, Udoma now –Ekweremadu

— 22nd September 2016

Dogara to Buhari: Address National Assembly From Kemi Yesufu and Fred Itua, Abuja Reviewing the state of the nation as it affects the economy, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Budget and National Planning Minister, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma and Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. However, Senator Shehu Sani…

  • sanusi-interview

    Recession: Sanusi backs sale of assets

    — 22nd September 2016

    …Kano Emir, experts support CBN on 14% interest rate By Omodele Adigun Immediate Past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has thrown his weight behind the sale of government assets to enable it pull the economy out of recession. Sanusi, who spoke in Lagos Wednesday…

  • PenCom-DG-Chinelo-Anohu-Amazu-e1455901045532

    World Pension Summit: PenCom DG excited at  Nigeria’s prospects

    — 22nd September 2016

    The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, said that the World Pension Summit Africa Special that will kick off in Abuja next week will deepen the discussion around ensuring that pension funds are invested in the real sector for visible and measurable impact on the economy, while boosting retirement benefits. The…

  • BokoHaram-GUNS

    Boko Haram ‘more lethal’ than ISIS, Al-Qaeda

    — 22nd September 2016

    Police seek review of armament policy for PFM, CTU From Molly Kilete, Abuja Boko Haram is the world’s most lethal terrorist group, US-based 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative and Stefanus Foundation, both humanitarian organisations, have said. The organisations said this to a group of journalists as they spoke about the challenges the victims of terrorism face in…

  • can-president

    CAN calls for 3-day fasting, prayers for Nigeria

    — 22nd September 2016

    Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for three-day fasting and prayer session for the nation in commemoration of its 56th Independence anniversary coming up on October 1. Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Various developments in the last few years have triggered growing concerns about Nigeria’s unity and national development. CAN…

  • governor-rochas-okorocha

    Again, Imo militants, Niger Delta Avengers  surrender arms

    — 22nd September 2016

    Forty-Eight hours to the expiration of the deadline given to the remnants of the Niger-Delta Avengers fighting in the Oil Producing Areas of  Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta, a leading Commander of the Militants, General Felix Omereji Wednesday, September 21, 2016 Surrendered with his fighters and embraced peace. The event which took place at the Imo International Convention…

  • house-of-representative

    Reps in rowdy session over moves to suspend Jibrin

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Kemi Yesufu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives was, yesterday, thrown into a rowdy session over moves to suspend former chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin. Jibrin’s case was referred to the Ossai Nicholas Ossai-led House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for dragging the chamber’s reputation in the mud and also,…

  • oba-of-benin

    New Oba of Benin for coronation October 20

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Tony  Osauzo, Benin The planning committee for the coronation of Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa, Edaiken N’Uselu as the new Oba of Benin, yesterday, announced a shift in the date of the coronation from September 26 to October 20, 2016. Chairman of the committee, Prof. Gregory‎ Akenzua, who announced in Benin City, explained that the…

  • karma

    IPOB: Police keep aerial surveillance of Anambra 

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia Ahead of the planned total shut down of the south eastern states tomorrow by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)  and the gradual resurgence of crime in the zone, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in-charge of Zone 9,…

  • nigeria-police-badge-logo

    Most wanted kidnap suspect nabbed in Anambra

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Operatives of a private security outfit, Yufuso Security Agency have arrested and handed over to the police, a most wanted kidnapper, Anthony Ucheka popularly known as Onugbu (Bitterleaf) Onugbu, Daily Sun learnt, has been in the wanted list of the police for his alleged complicity in various kidnap cases within Anambra…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351