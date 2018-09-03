– The Sun News
Zoning tears Cross River APC apart
Zoning tears Cross River APC apart

— 3rd September 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar

Zoning arrangement seems to be creating divisions within the ranks of Cross River  chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), as stakeholders and elders from the Northern Senatorial District are insisting that the governorship ticket must remain in the North in 2019.

The stakeholders, who rose from a meeting in Ogoja at the weekend, argued that the governorship ticket of the party is still domiciled in the North as the party is operating an eight years zoning formula which has been used to fill positions from national to ward levels.
In 2014, APC zoned the governorship ticket to the Northern Senatorial District which was the only zone at the time to produce a governor.
Odey Ochicha, who was the APC candidate in the election, came second to Governor Ben Ayade of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is also from the North.
Already, there are over five governorship aspirants, including Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, John Owna Eno, Edem Duke, Eyo Ekpo Emmanuel Robson and Eyo Etim Nyong from the South and Central senatorial districts of the state who have indicated interest to take over from Ayade.
