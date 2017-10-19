The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Zoning tears Adamawa PDP apart
19th October 2017 - Kimbir emerges new FUAM VC
19th October 2017 - Falsehood case: Misua docked, granted N5m bail
19th October 2017 - Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day
19th October 2017 - Buhari greets Adesina on winning 2017 World Food Prize Laureate
19th October 2017 - BREAKING: Judge adjourns Evans, others trial till to Nov. 3
19th October 2017 - Buhari not angry with us over bailout funds request – Gov. Yari
19th October 2017 - KADPOLY lecturers suspend strike
19th October 2017 - Electricity consumers in Ikorodu decry high bills
19th October 2017 - BREAKING: Senate may probe bailout funds
Home / National / Zoning tears Adamawa PDP apart

Zoning tears Adamawa PDP apart

— 19th October 2017

Some stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa on Thursday protested over a zoning formula adopted by a group in the party ahead of the PDP congresses on Saturday.

A group that called itself “major stakeholders” of the party, on Tuesday set out a zoning formula for the party and forwarded it to the state caretaker committee for implementation.

The “major stakeholders” consisted of the former Acting Governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, Amb. Wilberforce Juta, Sen. Grace Bent, Alhaji Sa’ad Tahir, Hajiya Zainab Maina among others.

The group had said that the zoning formula for the congresses at ward, local government and state levels was agreed after a meeting with the state caretaker committee of the party.

The protesters, however, said the decision was reached without consultation and would not allow it to stand.

Dr Umar Ardo, a former governorship aspirant, led the protesters comprising former house of assembly members, council chairmen and councilors.

He told the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Imam, that the decision should not be allowed to stand.

“If they call themselves major stakeholders, we that are protesting today before you are the foot soldiers and mobilisers.

“They are made up of former governors, ambassadors and senators while on our side we have former house of assembly members, council chairmen and councilors; without us the party is going nowhere.

“What they did is an act of insubordination to the party. We want the party leadership to discountenance this indiscipline and take serious action on it.”

Ardo also criticised the decision by the state caretaker committee to remove all chairmen and secretaries of local government caretaker committees, saying the action was suspicious.

He noted that the party must do the right thing and stop promoting the interest of a group if it wants to make impact in Adamawa.

Ardo warned that the aggrieved members of the party have options to take if the state officials failed to address their grievances.

“We have two clear options and we are keeping it close to our chest and we will do it if they don’t do what is right,” he told the state PDP caretaker chairman.

Reacting to the complaints, the caretaker chairman said: “we encourage consensus but where there is no consensus, we will go for election.”

Imam explained that the dissolution of the party’s local government caretaker chairmen and secretaries was not to favour any group.

“I assure all party members of justice and fairness. My research has showed me that Adamawa is a PDP state, we need to unite to take over the state back to PDP,” Imam said.

Adamawa is one of the seven states where PDP dissolved its executives and appointed caretaker committees to conduct fresh ward, local government and state congresses. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Zoning tears Adamawa PDP apart

— 19th October 2017

Some stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa on Thursday protested over a zoning formula adopted by a group in the party ahead of the PDP congresses on Saturday. A group that called itself “major stakeholders” of the party, on Tuesday set out a zoning formula for the party and forwarded it to…

  • Kimbir emerges new FUAM VC

    — 19th October 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Anande Richard Kimbir has emerged the 6th substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM). In a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Joseph Fanafa, and made available to Daily Sun, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council to the University, Prof. Alkassun Abba ,who announced…

  • Falsehood case: Misua docked, granted N5m bail

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎ Sen. Isah Misau representing, Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was on Thursday, docked before High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at Maitama, for making “injurious falsehood” against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Nigerian Police Force. The senator, who was arraigned on a five-count charge,…

  • Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A group, the Sagamu Development Association (SDA), on Thursday, disclosed that this year’s Sagamu Day would come up between October 26 and 28. SDA is the umbrella body of all social clubs, associations, trade groups, sons and daughters of Sagamu community in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. This was…

  • Buhari greets Adesina on winning 2017 World Food Prize Laureate

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for winning the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate. Adesina, former Minister of Agriculture, will be presented the $250,000 prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol, United States, on Thursday. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share