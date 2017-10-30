Zoning formula discriminatory, says APDA Chair

From: Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chairman of Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Shetti Muhammed, has described the zoning formula adopted by political parties in the country as discriminatory as well sectional.

Shittu revealed this, on Monday, in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists.

He berated the practice saying such act was capable of springing up charlatans and political neophytes to positions of authority, while capable hands were allowed to wallow in denial.

He also vowed that APDA would not adopt such method but would provide a level playing ground for all and sundry to test the murky waters of politics.

“The fact political parties are practicing it does not make it right. Our party will not adopt such trend.

“We will open the doors for everyone to come and contest the 2019 general elections which we are optimistic of winning.

“Our party is the first in Nigeria to adopt the biometric data process. And other political parties are beginning to follow our footsteps.

“What Nigerians want is somebody who will take them to the Promised Land.

“Don’t be surprise that even those who have governed us are disliked by their own people because of poor performance,” he added.