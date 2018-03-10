The Sun News
Home / Lifeline / Zombie Wine Ravages Lagos Community

Zombie Wine Ravages Lagos Community

— 10th March 2018

◗ In border communities of Badagry, narcotics, hallucinogen mixed with palm wine is the new rave

OWOLOLA ADEBOLA

Lovers of palm wine, resident or frequenting joints anywhere along the Badagry border communities in Lagos are unwittingly consuming doses of drugs notably stimulants, narcotics and hallucinogen.
Palm wine sellers are indulging in the dubious act of diluting the natural wine with psychedelic substances as a way of increasing the drink’s potency in order to boost patronage. This sharp practice has given rise to palm wine-based potions dubbed Zombie wine by drinkers.

Dangerous mixture
Alarmingly, the drinks’ reported side-effects range from extreme stupor to a state of coma. According to the findings of a weeklong investigation by Saturday Sun, most palm wine sellers dilute their product with Tramadol, a prescriptive opiod analgesia. Others use Gegemu, a local fruit whose botanical name is Datura stramonium, proven to contain hallucinogenic properties that can result in hospitalization and death when abused. Others simply ferment their wine with stimulants such as Indian hemp.
A smoky kiosk with a “Drink Natural Palm Wine,” signboard, served several variants of palm wine-derived drinks such as “Awopa Roots” and Palm wine “Agunmu.” Saturday Sun witnessed first-hand how palm wine-based drinks are brewed.
The production of the concoction started with a big jar half-filled with undiluted palm wine. Next, a large sachet of highly concentrated ethanol was poured into the wine and mixed. Other ingredients–notably herbs–were added. The mixture was then left to ferment before it was transferred into the refrigerator. Few hours later, the mixture was served chilled to customers.

Victims of Zombie wine
A number of people sleeping on a concrete pavement at the adjacent kiosk caught the attention of this reporter. Upon enquiry, it turned out they were sleeping as a result of the effect of the so-called Zombie palm wine.
Some one-time consumers of the mixed palm wine told Saturday Sun their experience. They identified two common after-consumption effects as hallucinations and stomach discomfort.
Dosu Jugunou, an unskilled labourer at the Check Point area of Badagry road recalled: “It was a chilled palm wine and I enjoyed it at first because it was a sunny afternoon. As sweet as it was I felt a little burning sensation in my throat. But I gulped the whole fluid anyway. Shortly afterwards, I was dizzy and in 20 minutes, I staggered away from the joint.”
When he awoke the following morning, he found to his embarrassment that he had slept in the open. “I was woken by local government officials that had mistaken me for a dead man. I was ashamed of myself”.
Asked if he had revisited the joint since the incident, Jugunou said: “Never. I do pass there but I would never drink there again.”
Ojo Agbii, a bricklayer from Osun State also narrated his ordeal to Saturday Sun. “I live in Ajara. The palm wine you see around here have been polluted,” he began. “There was a day I drank a two-litre worth of palm wine. I stooled throughout the day apart from having headache. I eventually had to go to a hospital for treatment.”

A booming business
At a crowded shack at the Seme border, where youths between the age bracket of 17 and 21 converged, business was brisk for Mama Nkechi who sells palm wine in plastic cans.
When approached by Saturday Sun, she exploded: “Yes, I am the seller, what happened? If you want to drink, drink. I do not have time for storytelling. You do your business and I do my own. We are here to serve our customers. Whatever we mix with palm wine is not your problem. Every business has its secrets. What I put into the palmy is best known to me because I am here to make money. After all, I am not selling poison.”
Mama Nkechi who also sells “bush” meat and cigarettes claimed she makes a daily profit of at least N20, 000. “On a good day, I make up to 20k. All the uniformed officers around here know me and some of them are my customers,” she bragged.

Health implication
A customer at the joint said the palmy drinks make him sleep. He also added that it enhances his libido. He is less concerned about the nature of substances mixed with the natural wine. “Let me die enjoying myself. Something must kill man,” he asserted.
However, Dr Sunday Adepoju, a director at a private laboratory in Lagos sounded a warning. “Diluted palm wine is polluted palm wine,” he declared. “Adding foreign bodies to it has made it to lose its natural form and drinking unapproved medicine is like signing one’s death warrant. We only hope that government will do something fast about it before it spreads round the state.”
Mr Fagoroye Fayemi, a chemist, also raised an alarm about the danger of indiscriminate consumption of polluted palm wine. “People are knowingly or unknowingly drinking their way to death; the consumption would have, if not immediate but future consequences on the consumers,” he avowed.

About author

Uche Atuma

I started furniture business in my sitting room

— 10th March 2018

When Adebunmi Olatunji Adeyefa told her family that she wanted to be a carpenter, they discouraged her. They thought she was being unrealistic by pitching her tent in a male dominated industry when she could have applied for a paid job or relocated abroad to live a normal life. The Mass Communication graduate who has…

  • Only Restructuring Can Save Nigeria – Admiral Mike Onah

    — 10th March 2018

    The Federal Government has been advised to ensure that concrete efforts are made to restructure the country so as to restore its unity. Making the appeal in this interview with TUNDE THOMAS, National President, Ndokwa Political Leaders Forum, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (retd), aruged that President Buhari should not be blamed for the spate of…

  • Archbishop’s attack: Imo leaders declare holy war on Okorocha

    — 10th March 2018

    •‘You’ve acted like King Saul who tore the robe of Prophet Samuel’ GEORGE ONYEJIUWA and STANLEY UZOARU, OWERRI The Biblical scene in which King Saul held tightly to the garment or robe of Prophet Samuel (who had come to deliver a divine message on his half-hearted disobedience to God’s commandment to wipe out the Amalekites),…

  • Uwazuruike Knows Kanu’s Whereabouts, Ipob Leader’s Family Alleges

    — 10th March 2018

    •He sold Nnamdi to Federal Government Prince Emmanuel Kanu a.k.a Fyne Boy is the younger brother of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In this interview with OKEY SAMPSON, he spoke on the labeling of Ndigbo the most foolish tribe in the world by the founder of Movement for the Actualization of the…

  • Nigerian youth: Social media and defence of impunity

    — 10th March 2018

    There is no doubt that we reside in a country where her youths tolerate impunity with sympathy. Apart from the obvious fact that ours is also a place where money equals success; it is also a place where the misuse of power is better appreciated by the youths even when actions taken are not in…

