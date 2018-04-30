Zoe Ekwegh emerges Cussons Baby Moments 5 winner

PZ Cussons Baby’s promotional flagship platform, Cussons Baby Moments lived up to expectations over the weekend as Zoe Ekwegh defeated over 500 other babies that entered for the season 5 of the competition to emerge winner.

Zoe Ekwegh won the N1million educational grant grand prize, Cussons Baby products, a smart learning tablet and shopping voucher. She was followed closely by Royalty Mackalunta and Busolami Odugbemi who emerged first and second runner-up with 750,000 and N350,000 respectively.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director, PZ Cussons, Family care, Alex Goma, said the initiative was born out of building relationship between the brand and the parents, adding that the competition was an opportunity to celebrate their children’s amazing moments.

“To go through to the stages, the first was nominations as everyone had to put the picture of their baby online with cussons baby products and then voting is done by the public, the ones with the highest are selected. There were actually three stages of voting until it got to 100 babies and from there the judges will now select and put back to the voting public until we got to this stage we got to 10 babies from 500 babies when we started.”, Goma revealed.

According to him, “Every year we made it bigger than what it was and look for ideas and so if there are ways and opportunities for us to expand, we will. We believe this is a credible platform for us to build with the parents and most of all, there is a need to highlight the responsibility of the society and the parents towards children because children remain the heritage of a nation“

Also speaking, Marketing Manager, PZ Cussons, Mildred Bagshaw, said the firm is in the business of doing good for babies.

She said, “We started this initiative 5 years, precisely in 2013, that said, we are in the business of doing good for babies and we want to reward mothers. 9 months is not an easy thing to carry a baby in the womb and so we decided to provide a platform to showcase the pride and joy of motherhood.”

Elated, the winner’s mother, Mrs Vivian Ekwegh, said though she entered the competition, the family was able to use all manner of communication to drive traffic to Zoe’s picture link on the Cussons Baby website hence her ability to qualify for the top 10 and emerged winner.

Prizes were also presented to deserving babies in the special category segment. Munach Chinagorom won the ‘Baby Trendy’ Award. Oluwatuwase Oluwatimilehin won the ‘Baby Gat Swag’ Award, Nathan Kingsley-Jonah won the ‘Toothy Smile’ award, Godson Akhaba won the ‘Best Costume’ award while Arthur Efemena bagged the ‘Best Concept’ award.