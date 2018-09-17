– The Sun News
GALAXY

Zlatan nets 500th career goal 

— 17th September 2018

LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal in spectacular fashion against reigning MLS champions Toronto.

Former Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic celebrated the milestone thanks to an outrageous roundhouse finish on Saturday – the 36-year-old spinning and volleying with the outside of his foot.

Ibrahimovic, who scored to reduce Toronto’s lead to 3-1 before half-time, joined Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi as the third active player to score 500 goals between club and country.

The stunning goal took Ibrahimovic’s tally to 17 for the season, 11 adrift of MLS leader Josef Martinez.

Ibrahimovic – Sweden’s all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 116 appearances – has enjoyed an illustrious career.

After starting his career at Malmo in Sweden, Ibrahimovic has gone on to score goals for Dutch giants Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and United.

Ibrahimovic was PSG’s top goalscorer with 156 goals before Edinson Cavani broke his record in January.

