World News / Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai 'out of danger' in South African hospital

Zimbabwe’s Tsvangirai ‘out of danger’ in South African hospital

— 19th September 2017

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is “out of danger” in hospital in South Africa after being airlifted from Harare at the weekend following the sudden onset of severe vomiting, a party source said on Tuesday.

Tsvangirai, who is due to challenge President Robert Mugabe in elections next year, was recovering well but had been told by doctors to avoid stress and strain until at least the weekend, the source said.

The 65-year-old’s symptoms came on suddenly at a meeting of his opposition coalition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), on Thursday evening in Kadoma, a city around 160 km (100 miles) southwest of the Zimbabwe capital.

The MDC sought to play down Tsvangirai’s hospitalisation, describing it as “routine” and denying local media reports that he was on life support after being airlifted to Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tsvangirai has been receiving treatment for colon cancer since last year but says he is in good health. His sudden illness was not thought to be related to his cancer or cancer treatment, two party sources told Reuters.

It comes a month after Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a favourite to succeed 93-year-old Mugabe, was rushed to South Africa for emergency medical care. Mnangagwa, who has since returned, denied local media reports he had been poisoned. (ChannelNewsAsia)

Latest

185 resident doctors from West Africa undergo training at UITH

— 19th September 2017

A total of 185 resident doctors across West African countries are currently undergoing a two-week intensive training at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). The training Coordinator, Dr. Peter Adeoye, told newsmen on the sideline of the event in Ilorin on Tuesday that the programme was organised by West African College of Surgeons. According to…

  • Bagudu seeks FG’s intervention on Kebbi-Niger Republic border roads

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sought for the intervention of the Federal Government for the construction of Peka-Kamba road in the state  linking Niger and Benin Republics to boost the economic activities of the areas. Governor Bagudu stated this  while speaking with journalists at Dosso’s Government House, in…

  • Ohanaeze warns courts against frivolous orders on IPOB

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned courts in the country not to allow themselves to be used to undermine democratic process by granting frivolous orders against the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Monday evening, said it gathered…

  • Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU

    — 19th September 2017

    The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday lauded the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for reaching an amicable agreement in national interest. ASUU suspended its five weeks old strike following a closed door meeting with the Federal Government’s delegation. ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement on suspension…

  • Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding

    — 19th September 2017

    Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) In South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians in that country to remain law abiding and resist being lured into crime. He said, in Johannesburg, that while the mission was working hard to protect their interest, Nigerians should stay away from crime. Adama said that Nigeria`s new high commissioner…

