The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa calls on Mugabe to step down
21st November 2017 - Iranian president declares end of Islamic State
21st November 2017 - Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme
21st November 2017 - Bomb blast rocks Adamawa town as Gov. Bindow calls for calm
21st November 2017 - Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law
21st November 2017 - Liberia’s election petition panel trashes Brumskine’s fraud allegations
21st November 2017 - Zimbabwe: Mugabe, sacked VP to hold direct talks, says Army
21st November 2017 - US designates North Korea state sponsor of terror
21st November 2017 - Merkel prefers new poll to minority govt
21st November 2017 - 2019 presidency: We’ve no anointed candidate –US
Home / World News / Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa calls on Mugabe to step down

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa calls on Mugabe to step down

— 21st November 2017

Ousted Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa added his voice, on Tuesday, to those demanding 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe to resign, saying he needed to heed the “clarion call” of his people and step down.

Mnangagwa, who said he fled Zimbabwe because of a threat to his life after being purged from the ruling party, said he had been in contact with Mugabe and invited to return but would not do so until his personal security could be guaranteed.

“I told the President that I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired,” he said in a statement.

Mugabe faces the start of impeachment proceedings on Tuesday that could see him ousted within the week, against the backdrop of a military takeover dubbed “Operation Restore Legacy”.

The ruling ZANU-PF party plans to bring the impeachment motion in parliament, after a Monday noon deadline expired for the besieged 93-year-old leader to resign and bring the curtain down on nearly four decades in power.

Impeachment would be an ignominious end to the career of the “Grand Old Man” of African politics, once lauded as an anti-colonial hero and the only leader Zimbabwe has known since it gained independence from Britain in 1980.

Mugabe has so far shown no signs of stepping down and has called for the weekly cabinet meeting to take place as usual on Tuesday.

It would be the first time ministers sit down with him since the military took power on Wednesday.

In the draft impeachment motion, ZANU-PF, which expelled Mugabe from the party on Sunday, accused him of being a “source of instability”, flouting the rule of law and presiding over an “unprecedented economic tailspin” in the last 15 years.

It also said he had abused his constitutional mandate to favour his unpopular wife Grace, 52, whose tilt at power triggered the backlash from the army that brought tanks onto the streets of the capital.

The military operation was launched after Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa, in a move meant to boost Grace’s chances of succeeding her husband.

Zimbabwe’s top general said on Monday talks were planned between Mugabe and Mnangagwa, who was expected back in the country soon.

Gen. Constantino Chiwenga also revealed that the army’s intervention was codenamed “Operation Restore Legacy” and was progressing well.

It has been marked by unexpected twists and turns.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Harare to celebrate the impending downfall of Mugabe, accused by critics of retaining power through terror and election-rigging and of running a once-vibrant economy into the ground.

They expected him to resign within hours. Instead Mugabe dashed their hopes with a bizarre and rambling televised address on Sunday night in which he made no mention of his own fate.

Since last week, Mugabe has been confined to his lavish “Blue Roof” residence in Harare, apart from two trips to State House to meet the generals and one to a university graduation ceremony at which he appeared to fall asleep.

Grace, known as “Gucci Grace” for her alleged fondness for extravagant shopping sprees, and at least two senior members of her “G40” political faction are believed to be holed up in the same compound.

Her stark reversal of fortune was underscored on Monday when the state-run Herald newspaper – which in August proclaimed her “A loving mother of the nation” – ran a piece headlined “Youth League slams ‘uncultured’ First Lady.”

“Grace Mugabe lacked grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language,” the paper quoted the ZANU-PF’s youth wing as saying. (NAN)

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme

— 21st November 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, expressed sadness over the demise of the first Vice President of Nigeria and elder statesman, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Ekwueme, who was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria in office from 1979 to 1983 died in a London Hospital at the age of 85 after a brief illness….

  • Bomb blast rocks Adamawa town as Gov. Bindow calls for calm

    — 21st November 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola Mubit town off Adamawa State witnessed a bomb blast on Tuesday morning, as residents scamper for safety. Details of the incident still remains sketchy as at time of filing this report as the number of deaths and injured are yet to be determined. In a swift reaction to the blast, Governor…

  • Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law

    — 21st November 2017

    ….Prescribes death penalty for offender Governor yodele Fayose of Ekiti State has signed into law, the bill prohibiting secret cults, terrorism and prescribing death sentence on any one caught in the act. While appending his signature to the bill at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, Fayose said the signing was a confirmation of…

  • 2019 presidency: We’ve no anointed candidate –US

    — 21st November 2017

    From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ahead of general elections in Nigeria, the United States of America declared it has not endorsed any candidate for the presidency in 2019. US Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, disclosed this in his comments during the closing ceremony of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Abuja. He said this in response…

  • FG declares Azikiwe, Balewa’s tombs national monuments

    — 21st November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has declared the tombs of Nigeria’s first Governor-General and President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first Nigerian Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa; and Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed as national monuments. Similarly, the first site where oil was discovered in Nigeria, in 1956; Oloibiri, in Ogbia Local Government Area of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share