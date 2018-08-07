– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Zimbabwean police looking for opposition leaders in connection with post-election violence
7th August 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau
7th August 2018 - UNICEF facilitates release of 128 child soldiers in S/Sudan
7th August 2018 - Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm
7th August 2018 - Too much sleep kills – Study
7th August 2018 - Oil rises as US renew sanctions against Iran
7th August 2018 - Delta lifts community policing with observation post, transit camp
7th August 2018 - Oracle’s U-16 football tourney kicks off
7th August 2018 - German couple convicted over rape
7th August 2018 - One church, two names: How name change tore Qua Iboe Church apart
Home / World News / Zimbabwean police looking for opposition leaders in connection with post-election violence
post-election

Zimbabwean police looking for opposition leaders in connection with post-election violence

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Zimbabwean police said Tuesday they are looking for nine senior opposition MDC Alliance leaders in connection with the post-election violence in central Harare.

Six people died while several others were injured.

Police have since arrested at least 27 people following the violent protests.

The suspects are expected to appear again in court Tuesday for a bail ruling.

Among the nine senior leaders wanted by police on allegations of inciting their supporters to engage in the violent protests are Tendai Biti and party chairperson Morgan Komichi.

“They are wanted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry,” said CID spokesperson Portia Chinho.

Meanwhile, the opposition MDC Alliance, which is rejecting the election results, claims that Zimbabwean authorities have intensified a crackdown on its officials and supporters in the aftermath of the July 30 elections that were won by incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party.

READ ALSO UNICEF facilitates release of 128 child soldiers in S/Sudan

The opposition party is claiming that its supporters in some high-density suburbs of Harare are being abducted, beaten up or harassed by unidentified armed men for voting for the opposition and causing the Aug. 1 deadly protests.

However, foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo has dismissed the claims as false, saying the country’s military was a well-trained and disciplined force.

“In Kuwadzana and Dzivarasekwa, government is not aware of any beatings or abductions so far as has been reported.

“All what we are realising is that there is a lot of misinformation that is coming out from social media,” he said in his address to diplomats and international bodies accredited to Zimbabwe on the political situation in the country.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said he will use legal and constitutional means to challenge the election results.
Mnangagwa won by 50.8 per cent, beating his nearest rival Chamisa who garnered 44.3 per cent.

According to the Zimbabwe constitution, Mnangagwa is due to be sworn in after nine days from the announcement of the election result.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABUBAKAR

Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau

— 7th August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for this  Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau, has described as ‘laughable’ the insinuation that he was an anointed candidate of Governor Mohammed Abubakar which paved way for him to emerge as flagbearer of the party. Speaking at a press conference held…

  • SLEEP

    Too much sleep kills – Study

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Too little sleep can cause dysfunctions of the organs and kill, researchers have said in the past. Now another study says people who indulge in too much sleep, 10 hours and above, have a bigger chance of dying. A major study has found getting more than 10 hours of sleep a night increased the…

  • OIL

    Oil rises as US renew sanctions against Iran

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the US reintroduced sanctions against major crude exporter, Iran, tightening global markets. Meanwhile, heatwaves across Europe and other areas pushes oil up. Sweet Brent crude oil futures were at 74.08  dollars per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up at 69.21 dollars a barrel. The…

  • DESOPADEC

    Delta lifts community policing with observation post, transit camp

    — 7th August 2018

    “A very big thank you to DESOPADEC for all they have done in the past and doing now to make the job of policing in the Command less burdensome” Paul Osuyi, Asaba At the headquarters of the Delta State Police Command in Asaba are two recently built imposing structures with obvious security implications as far…

  • DEMOCRACY

    Defections’ll kill Nigerian’s democracy – Rights group

    — 7th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Human rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety), on Monday, warned that the current spate of defections in Nigeria’s political space was capable of truncating democracy in the country. Intersociety stated that the way political leaders were moving from one party to the other would…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share