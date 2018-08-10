Zimbabwe opposition leader legally challenges election result

NAN

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday filed a petition challenging the July 30 presidential election results at the Constitutional Court.

“Our legal team successfully filed our court papers. We have a good case and cause,” the 40-year-old leader of opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) said on Twitter.

The move comes after Chamisa narrowly lost the July 30 election to incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa.

READ ALSO HIV/AIDS: UNICEF, NOA tasks media on public enlightenment

The results of the electoral commission showed that Mnangagwa won with 50.8 per cent of the vote, followed by Chamisa with 44.3 per cent.

But Chamisa claims he won 56 per cent of votes, calling the election “fraudulent, illegal and illegitimate.”