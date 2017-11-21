The Sun News
Zimbabwe: Mugabe, sacked VP to hold direct talks, says Army

Zimbabwe: Mugabe, sacked VP to hold direct talks, says Army

— 21st November 2017

Impeachment motion due in parliament today

Zimbabwe’s top general said yesterday talks were planned between President Robert Mugabe and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking by the 93-year-old leader two weeks ago triggered a coup.

General Constantino Chiwenga, head of the armed forces and leader of the takeover codenamed “Operation Restore Legacy”, told a media conference he was encouraged by contact between the two men and Mnangagwa would be back in the country soon, Reuters reported.

“Thereafter, the nation will be advised on the outcome of talks between the two,” he said, reading from a statement.

Meanwhile, the ruling ZANU-PF party is set to begin impeachment proceedings against Mugabe, on charges he “allowed his wife to usurp constitutional power.” The motion is due to be presented to parliament today. Senior party member Paul Mangawana said the process could take as little as two days to complete, and President Mugabe could be removed by tomorrow. A deadline set by ZANU-PF for his resignation passed yesterday.

Grace Mugabe was seen as a potential successor to the ageing president before the military intervention last week. Zimbabwe’s constitution allows for impeachment on grounds of “serious misconduct”, “violation” of the constitution or “failure to obey, uphold or defend” it, or “incapacity”.

Mr Mangawana said President Mugabe had also failed to implement the constitution, and his advanced age meant he was no longer fit for office. “He is a stubborn man, he can hear the voices of the people, but is refusing to listen,” he said.

Impeachment proceedings are expected to be launched today, with votes in both the National Assembly and the Senate. Both chambers must then appoint a joint committee to investigate removing the president. If the committee recommends impeachment, the president can then be removed if both houses back it with two-thirds majorities.

“We are expecting the motion to be moved tomorrow… and hopefully by Wednesday (today) because the charges are so clear, we expect that by Wednesday (today), we should be able to vote in parliament,” Mr Mangawana said.

“The main charge is that he has allowed his wife to usurp constitutional power when she has no right to run government. But she is insulting civil servants, the vice president, at public rallies. They are denigrating the army, those are the charges,” he said.

“He has refused to implement the constitution of Zimbabwe, particularly we had elections for the provincial councils, but up to now they have not been put into office.” “He is of advanced age, that he no longer has the physical capacity to run government,” he added.

On Sunday, Mr Mugabe gave a televised address which surprised my Zimbabweans because it made no mention of the pressure from his party and the public to quit. Surrounded by generals, he declared that the military had done nothing wrong by seizing power and placing him under house arrest. The public has also poured on to the streets in protest, calling for the end of Mr Mugabe’s 37-year presidency.

2019 presidency: We’ve no anointed candidate –US

— 21st November 2017

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ahead of general elections in Nigeria, the United States of America declared it has not endorsed any candidate for the presidency in 2019. US Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, disclosed this in his comments during the closing ceremony of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Abuja. He said this in response…

  • FG declares Azikiwe, Balewa’s tombs national monuments

    — 21st November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has declared the tombs of Nigeria’s first Governor-General and President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first Nigerian Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa; and Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed as national monuments. Similarly, the first site where oil was discovered in Nigeria, in 1956; Oloibiri, in Ogbia Local Government Area of…

  • AfDB ready to help Nigeria develop new national airline

    — 21st November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The African Development Bank (AFDB), yesterday indicated its willingness to help Nigeria set up a new national airline to meet its growing demand for improve aviation facility. This indication was given by the president  of the International Aviation Organisation (ICAO)  council, Dr Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu, during a courtesy call on…

  • $300m Illegal rosewood logs smuggled to China from Nigeria –EIA

    — 21st November 2017

    By Steve Agbota Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) in its recent reports has revealed that over 1.4 million illegal rosewood logs from Nigeria, worth $300 million, were laundered into China. The reports by EIA described illegal rosewood logs from Nigeria as one of the largest timber smuggling operations in history, as multiple sources told EIA undercover…

  • FG threatens to sanction fraudulent procurement officers

    — 21st November 2017

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe    The Federal Government has threatened to invoke all the Procurement Acts against any public officer who contravenes the law. Making the threat yesterday in Lagos at  the 2nd Batch Procurement Conversion Training  organised by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP),  Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss…

