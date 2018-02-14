The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Zimbabwe: Morgan Tsvangirai is dead at 65
14th February 2018 - South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President
14th February 2018 - Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police
14th February 2018 - TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’
14th February 2018 - Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term
14th February 2018 - State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups
14th February 2018 - FG has bailed out states with N1.19tr – Osinbajo
14th February 2018 - UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe
14th February 2018 - 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco
14th February 2018 - Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured
Home / World News / Zimbabwe: Morgan Tsvangirai is dead at 65

Zimbabwe: Morgan Tsvangirai is dead at 65

— 14th February 2018

Quartz

Morgan Tsvangirai, the man best known for opposing the rule of Robert Mugabe, has died.

Tsvangirai, 65, died on Feb. 14, a senior member of his party tweeted. Tsvangirai died in South Africa, where he was being treated for colon cancer at a hospital in Johannesburg.

Tsvangirai was the face of Zimbabwe’s opposition: a man who represented Zimbabwe’s working class who suffered most under Mugabe. While it seems his political career is marked by a series of losses to Mugabe, in reality Tsvangirai was one of the few politicians who stood up to Mugabe. As the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, he encouraged a grassroots opposition to Mugabe and the Zanu-PF, which was often brutally repressed.

Perhaps the most instantly recognizable image of Tsvangirai are the grisly pictures of a beaten Tsvangirai were seen around the world in 2007 when police detained and beat him for organizing a protest in Harare.

The MDC emerged as the country’s economy first began to spiral and Mugabe held on tighter. Tsvangirai was a miner who rose through the ranks of Zimbabwe’s trade unions. He founded the MDC in 1999 and first ran against Mugabe in the 2002 election. He lost in a deeply flawed election process that would go on to characterize Zimbabwean democracy until Mugabe was forced out in November.

Tsvangirai tasted power briefly as part of a government of national unity, formed in a power-sharing deal after post-election violence in 2008 forced him to withdraw from an election that he all but won. Tsvangirai was forced to share Zimbabwe’s top spot as Prime Minister, while Mugabe remained president.

In 2013, comfortable in a state home, Tsvangirai seemed to have overplayed his hand. In an election that should have been his, critics blamed him for squandering the party’s popularity. In a tense climate, Tsvangirai failed to raise his concerns over election irregularities to sympathetic observers until it was too late.

In the last two years, even as his health failed, Tsvangirai was determined to run again in Zimbabwe’s 2019 election. When Mugabe finally stepped down, an ill Tsvangirai left his treatment in South Africa, readying himself for a moment he’d waited decades for. In January, he met with current president Emmerson Mnangagwa, and seemed ready to run against him for another bid at the presidency.

Despite his focus on the Zimbabwean presidency, Tsvangirai failed to maintain his authority in his own party. His party faced infighting that splintered it into weaker parties. As his health worsened, Tsvangirai’s party was already facing a succession battle.

Hours before Tsvangirai died, the party announced an extraordinary meeting to settle who would be the interim leader. Tsvangirai’s death will certainly weaken an already struggling opposition movement in Zimbabwe.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President

— 14th February 2018

The Guardian Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, has resigned after days of defying orders from the ruling African National Congress to leave office and on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament. In a televised address to the nation late on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said he was a disciplined member of the ANC,…

  • Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The second Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently ongoing in the State House Conference Center, Abuja. The governors are to nominate a team from their members that will interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. Recall at the closing of the two-day summit on national security organised by the…

  • TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’

    — 14th February 2018

    Erstwhile Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr. Tope Aluko has said that he has apologised to the State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose for all that he did in the past, vowing  to remain committed and loyal to the governor and all that he represents. A release issued by Chief Press…

  • Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

    — 14th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has pledged to support Governor Aminu Bello Masari to continue in office beyond 2019 as a measure to ensure regular payment of their salaries. “We are going to support you,” the NULGE Chairman, Aliyu Haruna, told Governor Masari, on Wednesday,…

  • State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups

    — 14th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Leaders of the three major ethnic nationalities in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi’Nyigede have lambasted the Coalition of Norther Groups for calling for a state of emergency in Benue and other states over insecurity. The leaders of the various ethnic lobbies led by the President General of Mdzough…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share