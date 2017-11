Unconfirmed reports indicate that President Mugabe has negotiated for his wife Grace to leave the country to stay in South Africa while he prepares to step down. Press conference slated for tomorrow afternoon.

Soldiers have the president and his presidential guard under siege. Ministers mostly those that belonged to G40 faction headed by the first lady have all been detained. Government offices, parliament and courts sealed.

Meanwhile, Emerson Mnangagwa is being heavily guarded at an unidentifed Army Barracks!!