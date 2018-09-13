NAN

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has launched investigations into allegations of sexual harassment of workers at the Department of Immigration Control.

Employees in the government department in March demonstrated against alleged sexual harassment of female members by the organization’s top brass.

In a notice published Thursday, ZGC chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe invited purported victims and witnesses to come forward with their evidence.

“Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any acts of sexual harassment within the Department of Immigration to furnish the ZGC with written complaints, witnesses’ statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation.

READ ALSO President Mnangagwa calls for improved sanitation amid cholera outbreak

“Oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the commission,” she said.

The Department of Immigration Control has since refuted the allegations saying that these were being peddled by disgruntled former employees.

Principal director Clemence Masango said the claims were false and that the former workers peddling the allegations had been dismissed from the service through disciplinary procedure.

Apart from the allegations of sexual harassment, the employees also alleged deep rooted corruption and abuse of office by top department bosses in the department.