The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe coup: Buhari urges calm, respect for constitution
15th November 2017 - Butter shortage threatens France
15th November 2017 - SAHARCO marks diamond jubilee
15th November 2017 - ‎Buhari to open Abuja World Aviation Forum 
15th November 2017 - My appointments based on merit, track record– Buhari
15th November 2017 - 2.5m children to be immunised against Measles in Kano
15th November 2017 - Barman docked over alleged misappropriation of N392k
15th November 2017 - Kalu-for-President posters: Abia APC washes ex-Gov’s hands off it, accuses opponents
15th November 2017 - ZANU-PF confirms Zimbabwe VP Mnangagwa, new president, Mugabe ousted
15th November 2017 - Zuma confirms Mugabe under House Arrest
Home / National / World News / Zimbabwe coup: Buhari urges calm, respect for constitution

Zimbabwe coup: Buhari urges calm, respect for constitution

— 15th November 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the current situation in Zimbabwe where the military has taken over, calling for calm, peace and respect for that country’s constitution.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying, “every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability.”

The President appeal came in the wake of reported “military takeover” as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country sequel to President Robert Mugabe’s recent removal of former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that “the military will not hesitate to step in” when the issue had to do with protecting the “revolution.”

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Zimbabwe coup: Buhari urges calm, respect for constitution

— 15th November 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the current situation in Zimbabwe where the military has taken over, calling for calm, peace and respect for that country’s constitution. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid…

  • SAHARCO marks diamond jubilee

    — 15th November 2017

    From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba Sacred Heart College (SAHARCO), Aba, Abia State will, on Saturday, November 18, hold her diamond jubilee anniversary. The school located on Eziukwu, the outskirts of Aba metropolis, was founded in April 1957. SAHARCO is said to be the first cosmopolitan college founded by the Catholic Church in Abia State. In a release…

  • ‎Buhari to open Abuja World Aviation Forum 

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Uche Usim, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will personally declare open the 3rd Annual World Aviation Forum (WAF) in his appreciation of Nigeria being the first country to host the biggest aviation event organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who stated this, in Abuja, in a statement,…

  • My appointments based on merit, track record– Buhari

    — 15th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday night, in Abakikili, the Ebonyi State capital, explained that many appointments in his administration were done purely on merit and proven track records. Speaking at a State dinner organised in his honour, Buhari said that he always considered what was best for the country in taking such decisions. ‘‘Some of…

  • 2.5m children to be immunised against Measles in Kano

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano Over 2.5 million children within the range of nine months and five years are expected to be vaccinated against measles in the 44 local government areas of Kano State. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the disclosure during the launch of Measles Immunisation Exercise in Faragai town in Albasu Local Government Area…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share