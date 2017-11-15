Zimbabwe coup: Buhari urges calm, respect for constitution

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the current situation in Zimbabwe where the military has taken over, calling for calm, peace and respect for that country’s constitution.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying, “every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability.”

The President appeal came in the wake of reported “military takeover” as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country sequel to President Robert Mugabe’s recent removal of former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that “the military will not hesitate to step in” when the issue had to do with protecting the “revolution.”